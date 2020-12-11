In his final speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., urged his colleagues to “once again become a body of respect, humility, cooperation, achievement and friendship.”
“To be a member of this United States Senate is a true privilege,” he said Thursday. “A working family, it is the greatest deliberative body in the world. But, today, as compared to when I first came to the Senate, it’s the deliberative part that gives me great concern. I lament the loss of comity, the ability to work together, or just to get along. Sadly, gridlock appears to be the new normal. However, it does not have to be.”
Roberts, who spent 40 years in Congress, said even the response to worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has become a partisan political issue.
“Here, in the Senate, only we can decide what our new normal is, and we ought to get to know one another,” he said. “We don’t have to let the apparent gravitational pull of more and more politics in pursuit of power to change what our founders gave us — the creation of a nation of liberty and freedom, the envy of the world — and to literally move the United States Senate from the moorings of its historic and great past to simply be a rubber stamp for radical change.”
Roberts, 84, is retiring after serving 16 years in the U.S. House and the past 24 years in the U.S. Senate. He announced in January 2019 that he wouldn’t run for re-election.
“I have held six gavels in the House and Senate, and that, in and of itself, might be a record,” he said. “But, it’s what happened during my tenures as chairman that I believe have had the most lasting impacts. It’s not just having the gavel – it’s what you do with it.”
Roberts is a Kansas State University alumnus and has a building on campus named after him.
He thanked Kansans for the privilege of serving in Congress. “The entire country could use a little bit of what we say in Kansas, ‘Ad astra per aspera’ — to the stars through difficulties,” he said.
After Roberts gave his speech, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., spoke on the floor, thanking Roberts for what he’s done for him, Kansans and America. Moran said Roberts is “the example” of a life being well lived.
“Pat’s role model — the person he may admire the most — is Kansan Dwight Eisenhower,” Moran said. “Pat Roberts, I have no doubt that you’ve lived up to that role model, that Kansan that is esteemed around the world, and you’ve led like Ike led.”
Moran also read remarks from former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan.
“Kansas has certainly benefited from your steadfast leadership,” Dole’s statement said. “You care about the Sunflower State, and you care about our nation – and that’s always been what matters most.
“Your strength of character, plain-spoken optimism, and determination to make a positive difference in people’s lives – that’s what people will remember about your legacy of public service here. You’re a great American and a dear friend, and Elizabeth and I wish nothing but the best for you and Franki from here on out. One important point of clarification though – the filibuster simply doesn’t work at home.”
U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, will replace Roberts in the Senate in January.