The Manhattan-Ogden school board is considering changes to policies on students’ hairstyles and headwear as part of a discussion Wednesday on how to respect students’ cultural backgrounds.
Board members, acknowledging the protests going on in Manhattan and across the country against racial injustice, said it is looking for ways to better support its students. Board president Karla Hagemeister asked administrators to examine how to create consistent school policy on students’ hairstyles, headwear and hoodies.
Currently, the only districtwide policy on the subject is one that prohibits anything obscene or vulgar on student clothing, superintendent Marvin Wade said, but more specific policy differs between school buildings.
Hats are not permitted anywhere, according to school handbooks. Generally, elementary schools don’t allow clothes that are “disruptive” (includes hair style and color) and middle schools don’t permit students to wear sweatshirt hoods over their heads or any other type of headwear. The high school policy is more lenient, although teachers and staff members have discretion in asking students to remove any headwear, which would include hoodies, if they deem them to be disruptive.
Hagemeister said she’d like to see the administrators return to the board in August with a recommendation to implement, alter or even abolish school policies on hairstyles and headwear.
But in its discussions, Jurdene Coleman, the only non-white member of the board, said she wanted the administration to look for outside opinions on any recommendation they might make.
“I’m trying to be politically correct, but I don’t think I can — the administration is very white, and so I think there is an amount of questions they might have or needing direction, and I would encourage them to look outside their circles for those answers,” she said. “I don’t think anyone expects them to, at this point in time, be culturally competent in that way.
“I don’t think we’d have a problem if cultural competence was there,” she added, “so as we’re trying to grow, I would encourage them to look outside their bubbles, to ask some people for feedback about what they’re thinking as they adjust, or even consider doing away with, (those restrictions).”
Hagemeister started the meeting Wednesday by reading a statement on behalf of the board in support of the protests across the nation. While the board met, people gathered in City Park to protest for the fourth time locally this past week in a stand against police brutality.
“As a board, we condemn these killings and acknowledge that the anguish felt across the nation is present in our community as well,” she said. “Black lives matter. As a school district, it’s our mission to prepare every student for a successful future, to help them find their dreams and to instill the skills and tools so they can capture them. Too often racism, both individual and systemic, stands in the way. Also too often, we are blind to what is right in front of us.”
Coleman said she was grateful that the other members have shown their support for the movement, and she wants to see the district look for ways to grow and improve its cultural competency.
“That does not mean we’re not a great school district,” she said. “But we know we’re not perfect. Hopefully, the demonstrations that continue here in town continue to bring people together and continue to ignite conversations and actions among not only our community members, but our elected officials. As elected officials, we hold that responsibility to do something on what our constituents are asking for.”
In other business, school nurses Mindi Sturm and Robin Mall gave the board the school nurses’ annual report.
Several Manhattan-Ogden schools do not have full-time nurses, and instead, split nurses between buildings. Health aides, who do not have as much training or certification as the registered nurses, cover for those nurses when they’re at other buildings.
Sturm, who splits her time between Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools, said nurses across the district increasingly are seeing visits from medically fragile students or students who are experiencing anxiety, depression or other mental health issues. Mall, a nurse at Manhattan High’s west campus, added that school nurses will play a big role in the district’s COVID-19 operations next school year.
Sturm said the district’s health aides have been phenomenal, but the district would be asking a lot of them in putting them in positions to make decisions on students who might be sick with COVID-19. The best scenario would be to have a nurse in every building, Sturm said.
“That would be our dream,” she said. “I know that financially it might not be possible, but we just wanted to advocate for that and put that in your guys’ brains to be thinking about as we start talking about how school will look when we start up again during this pandemic.”