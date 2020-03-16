The kids were supposed to be back.
Instead, a few teachers trickled in and out of Lee Elementary School on Monday morning. Principal Erica Bammes was the lone holdout in the office. Elsewhere in the school, child nutrition workers got ready for the impromptu drive-through lunch, and janitors took the opportunity to get some additional cleaning done in the school.
This was not normal. Normal would be teachers in their classrooms prepping for the day, breakfast lines in the cafeteria, and about 500 children waiting in the gym for the daily 8:35 a.m. assembly.
But with not much else normal in the world right now, Bammes decided she would bring some sense of structure and consistency to her schoolchildren’s lives, even if only virtually.
So on Monday morning, Bammes propped her phone against a mug on her desk and began to livestream her “virtual assembly” on the schools’ Facebook page. More than 100 parents, presumably with their children, tuned in as Bammes read through some school announcements, adjusted to help explain things to both the children and the adults.
In the video stream, Bammes explained that there was no school Monday, or for the next two weeks, because the Riley County Health Department ordered the district’s schools to close. She explained that they did so because there a virus, and it was novel, meaning our bodies don’t yet have the antibodies to fight it, so people have to do something called “social-distancing” to avoid spreading any bad germs out there.
The principal reminded the children to avoid touching their faces, and later in the day, during the daily story hour, she said she’d show them how to wash their hands correctly, in case they needed reminding.
“I would love our children to be able to tune into this and keep some structure and sense of normalcy in their days,” Bammes said. “Maybe the focus from that will prompt them to keep learning. Maybe they’ll pick up a book or build a tower. Not that I want them doing worksheets, but I want them to continue learning throughout their days.”
In a time of uncertainty for the future of the semester, Manhattan-Ogden teachers and school administrators have only started to figure out how this two-week disruption, potentially longer, will change the school year.
“There’s never enough time in the day, there’s never enough time in the school year, and now we have two weeks less to be able to teach our students,” Bammes said. “Now we have to figure out, what do we weed out that might not be as important to make sure that our kids know at least half of the fundamentals they need to know at each grade level.”
The Manhattan-Ogden school district is applying for an exemption from the Kansas Department of Education’s mandatory standards for time spent in school, since the district was ordered to close by the county health department.
But if that waiver isn’t granted, or schools are forced to remain closed for more than two weeks, Bammes said that could push the school year past the planned final school day of May 13. Many schools, including Lee, are also set for summer construction, and pushing that back could force schools to adjust the start of the fall semester.
However, much of that is up in the air, and Bammes said she’s focusing on a planned return day of Monday, March 30. Even during a planned school closure, such as a Friday in-service, the children tend to come back “squirrely” from the long weekend.
In the meantime, Bammes adjusted the school’s “kindness challenge,” which she gives to students at each morning’s assembly. For Monday, Bammes challenged the kids to help out around their homes and do a chore for someone.
“You can decide what chore that is,” she told the children. “You can decide what to do. It might be folding the laundry for mom or dad, it might be doing the dishes or taking out the trash for your brother. But do a chore for someone in your family this week, boys and girls. That’s a great way for us to be kind and do something to help someone else.”
For now, the daily video streams are the best “normal” Bammes can give the children for the next two weeks.
“It’s not an ideal situation, but we’re making the best of it,” Bammes said. “But what I know about our Lee community, our Manhattan community, and even our Kansas community is that we’re strong people, and when we’re faced like this, challenges like this, we can come together and be stronger through it.
“We will get there, even if it’s not quite the way we wanted.”