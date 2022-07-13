Dragons, unicorns and magic are standard fare at one local summer camp.
Manhattan Arts Center offers day camps with a focus on the arts throughout the summer, and the themes change each week.
This week’s theme was myths and fantasy — inspired by Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, Dungeons and Dragons and Neverland. Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade spent the week creating art and learning a variety of skills for performing.
On Tuesday, 1st and 2nd graders spent the first part of their morning making swords and shields out of cardboard and tape.
Maya Nailey, 7, kept her sword grey. She said the part she enjoys most about camp is getting to play with her friends. Her friend Bryanna Porter, 8, who came to camp last year, was also working on her sword and put a diamond on the handle of her sword.
Colgan Thompson, 6, made his sword silver (with grey duct tape) and a black handle because that is what a sword looks like to him, he said. Thompson’s favorite part of the camp is art because he likes to make crafts. On Monday, during the art session, the kids drew eyes withmarkers and crayons. He made his rainbow because it is his favorite color.
As Emma Volk, 6, made her sword, she put a symbol on one of the sides to represent her team.
“I’m the walking castle team,” Volk said. A figure on the sword’s handle had legs, and Volk had made tally marks representing the jail for criminals.
She also put polka dots on her sword handle.
“Everyone could tell it’s the walking castle team,” Volk said.
She said the walking castle team is a castle of freedom. The colors on her hand were green.
“The castle people like green the best,” Volk said.
While the 1st and second graders were making swords, 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders were learning about stage versus street makeup.
Kristen Ajax, drama instructor, said she breaks stage makeup and street makeup into different categories. Ajax said when applying stage makeup, you highlight certain aspects of your face so that an audience can see facial expressions.
“So it’s recognizing what they have on their face and how they can apply that to their face,” Ajax said. Ajax also talked about different textures and ways to apply makeup.
“Regular everyday makeup, the audience would not see the definition on your face,” Ajax said.
Dawsyn Douglas, 11, said they were learning about symmetrical and asymmetrical faces and working on street and stage makeup. For her stage makeup, she decided to do a unicorn and use rainbow colors for her eyeshadow.
“When I think of a unicorn, I think of like rainbows and sparkles and just a bunch of different colors,” Douglas said.
She used those because that’s what she thought it would look like on someone’s face.
“A unicorn represents happiness, and happiness is something that’s like really cool,” Douglas said.
Grayson Hopkins, 9, created a zombie bear for his fantasy character.
“My favorite animal is a bear, and a zombie just popped into my head,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins split the face into two sides. One was green for the zombie side with reddish brown eye; the other was brown with the same color eye.
After finishing their fantasy and street makeup on paper, the kids took face paint and dotted lines up and down to divide them into quadrants to learn about the section of faces and the muscles within the face.
Emily Wright, lead counselor, said the camp is about letting their imagination roll. The main purpose is to have fun with the kids and give them a good experience while providing structured activities.
“They’re working on fine motor (skills) and art doing their sword making and just working how to use their hand and bodies for their purposes,” Wright said. “Then also working on stage makeup and how to apply in context for this camp then also taking that skills and using them in other camps as well.”