Workers move a component of the printing press from Clay Center into The Mercury’s building on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The press will be the second operating out of The Mercury’s printing facility and will expand its commercial printing capabilities.
A printing press, which formerly was in Clay Center, sits inside The Mercury’s building Thursday, July 13, 2023. Part of an interior wall in the building was removed to make room for the new acquisition, which will expand Seaton Publishing’s commercial printing capacity.
The Manhattan Mercury is expanding its printing capability with the acquisition of a second printing press, delivered to the building by truck on Thursday.
The additional machine, which had been in recent years in Clay Center, is a Goss Community press in good condition, publisher Ned Seaton said Friday.
Many newspapers over the last couple of decades have stopped printing their own papers. Seaton said to his knowledge, only a couple of newspaper presses are operating in the eastern half of the state.
“We are a rare bird to be able to do that,” Seaton said.
The disappearance of other printing presses has meant increased demand for those remaining.
In addition to the Mercury, the company also does publishes and prints the Times of Pottawatomie County. It also does commercial printing work — that is, printing of newspapers the company does not own — for several other publications in the area, including the Junction City Union, the Clay Center Dispatch, the Onaga Herald, and weekly publication in Westmoreland, Clyde, Hill City, Dickinson County and Lincoln. The company also prints K-State’s student newspaper, the K-State Collegian. Seaton also said he anticipates adding more customers with the second press.
“I personally feel, and I think we all feel, fortunate to be in this position,” Seaton said. “That comes from the support of our subscribers, and the patience of our family shareholders and their belief in the importance of the business.”
The Mercury’s existing press, a Harris 645, has been in use since 1970.
“We’re also fortunate to have people who have maintained that press so well,” Seaton said.
The additional press also provides more flexibility and efficiency in printing particularly smaller jobs, he said.
In preparation for the Goss press, crews made modifications to the Mercury building, including removing part of an interior wall and moving equipment in a storage area to make room.
Seaton said he expects the machine to be in service at the beginning of next month. Specialists will come in to ensure the equipment is properly installed because of the complicated nature of printing presses.
“We do anticipate some improvements for Manhattan Mercury subscribers,” Seaton said.
The Seaton family has published The Mercury since 1915. Seaton Publishing Co., Inc., also owns the Grand Junction (Colo.) Sentinel. It is affiliated through common owners with the Cowley County Courier-Traveler in southeast Kansas, the Hastings (Neb.) Tribune, the Sheridan (Wyo.) Press, the Black Hills Pioneer in South Dakota, and the Manhattan Broadcasting group of radio stations in Manhattan.