Part of the 60-foot Christmas tree’s lights are photographed through special glasses, making the lights turn into gifts, during the Festival of Lights’ 10th annual tree lighting ceremony Friday night at Blue Earth Plaza.
Thousands of twinkling lights illuminated Blue Earth Plaza as Santa Claus helped flip the switch on the 10th annual Festival of Lights holiday display Friday evening.
The plaza was full of people who came to watch the 60-foot Christmas tree be fully lit. Festival of Lights organizer and fundraiser Belinda Snyder said this year’s tree is shorter and stouter.
“It’s a little bit different shape to it, after last year when we lost the entire tree,” Snyder said. “We got a new star, and we’ve got a new tunnel that’s incredible.”
Last December, gusty winds that were later followed by a line of severe thunderstorms blew the Festival of Lights tree down, damaging it to the point where it could no longer be used. This year’s tree is wider at the base and girthier near the top for added stability. This is the 10th year for the Festival of Lights celebration, and Snyder said it’s a lot of work but also a lot of satisfaction.
“This is supported by the community, and for Manhattan to have a tradition like this, we hope to see it go on for many, many years,” Snyder said.
The celebration is organized and managed by local volunteers. Manhattan mayor Linda Morse told the crowd the Festival of Lights is a “beautiful and wonderful experience for the whole family.”
To get the audience into the holiday spirit, members of the Manhattan High School choir sang Christmas carols and the jolly old elf himself made an appearance to help pull the candy cane-shaped switch to illuminate the centerpiece tree. The tree and lighted tunnel are synchronized to music; people can tune in to 88.1 FM to listen along with the light show.
People who weren’t able to reach the stage could watch the event from afar via large LED screens hoisted above the plaza. Patrons of the adjacent hotels and apartments in the plaza watched and sang along from their balconies. Children screamed and shouted in joy as Santa Claus arrived to listen to their Christmas wish lists.
Kyle Mermis said there was some confusion about which of his children wanted “a real dinosaur” for Christmas – his four-year-old daughter, Emerson, or his eight-year-old son, Andy.
“I didn’t want a dinosaur, my brother wanted one,” Emerson said.
“No, I didn’t,” Andy said.
Emerson Mermis said she wanted a new Barbie doll for Christmas, but Andy Mermis said he couldn’t think of anything he desired in particular. Kyle Mermis said he’s been bringing his family to the Festival of Lights since it began a decade ago.
“I just love being with family and spending time with everybody for the holidays,” Kyle Mermis said. “(Christmas is) the kids’ favorite holiday.”
The Festival of Lights will continue through Jan. 1. Another Festival of Lights-related event is the Family Christmas Carnival on Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Blue Earth Plaza. There will be free games and activities for families, plus free goodie bags for children.