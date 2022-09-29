An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2020 attack on his ex-girlfriend at a Manhattan hotel.
Riley County Judge Kendra Lewison on Tuesday sentenced Isain Lopez, 26, to 30 years in prison for attacking his former girlfriend at Four Points by Sheraton to the point she sustained temporary hearing loss.
A jury found Lopez guilty of aggravated kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat — five of the 10 counts he faced — on Feb. 16. The jury deliberated the case for six hours before coming to a decision later that night.
Lopez was sentenced to 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for conviction of robbery, 32 months for aggravated battery, 12 months for aggravated majestic battery and six months for a conviction of criminal threats. Lewison ordered the sentences to be served consecutively for a total of 363 months at the Kansas Department of Corrections.
On the evening of Aug. 20, 2020, and early morning of Aug. 21, 2020, Lopez held a former girlfriend for several hours , where he repeatedly beat her with his fists, poured hot water on her feet from a coffee maker, strangled her to the point of losing consciousness and stomped and kicked her with shoes on. Lopez struck the victim with his fist to the point the victim suffered temporary hearing loss in one ear. The woman said she had previously been in a relationship with Lopez and joined the military to get away from Lopez, who was not present for his trial.
“I, the victim, and her family were very satisfied with the sentence imposed by Judge Lewison,” County Attorney Barry Wilkerson said in a written statement. “The defendant, Isain Lopez, is a dangerous individual, his conduct on August 20 and 21 of 2020 showed a great amount of depravity and cruelty towards a human being. The sentence was a just sentence.”