OLSBURG — There are no handles to the Wall of Shame at Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp.
There are no ropes, ladders or railings. No footholds, either. Just a blue-carpeted, 12-foot wall that looms over the teenage campers.
In this wall lies these teens’ pain — years of neglect or abuse, along with frustrating time spent in the foster care system. The wall stands deep in the wooded fields, a mystery until the last day of camp.
But for all the impossibilities and challenges the wall physically and symbolically presents, there is another side, the Wall of Fame, where hundreds of previous campers have signed their names.
To get to that side, though, and to have the privilege to write their names among the others, the campers must first scale the wall.
The Wall of Shame is the culminating experience at each session of the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp. Every summer, about 100 teenagers in foster care split into smaller sessions of about 20 campers, load up onto the camp’s bus in Manhattan for the half-hour ride into the Living Water Ranch, hidden in the rugged Flint Hills along the east side of Tuttle Creek Lake and south of Olsburg.
The camp, now in its 11th year, started as a passion project for Mike and Lisa Irvin, co-directors and a married couple. Mike’s parents bought the property as a church camp in the 1970s, and when the couple saw a need to help children, they worked with an organization out of Oregon to start a foster teen program at the ranch. Three years later and seeing a bigger need than they initially thought, the couple branched out and started their own program for 12- to 18-year-olds.
Since then, the camp has seen more than 500 teens come through. These campers and their households often have few, if any, disposable resources, so the camp fundraises to host the campers free of charge, Lisa said. Most of them come from the Manhattan region and Kansas, although the camp has seen a few teens come in from out of state.
The pandemic forced the camp to cancel the first of five sessions this summer, but Lisa said they’ve been able to shuffle campers to other sessions, which are now slightly larger. She usually has to turn down between 50 and 75 kids for the roughly 100 spots during the summer, and although applications for the camp have slowed down, she expects last-minute applications for camps later in the summer to trickle in.
In any case, the Irvins said they like to keep camps small to allow each session to have intimate experiences and breakthroughs. Each camper is paired with a personal volunteer “coach,” which other camps might call a counselor. Foster teens tend to hate the word “counselor,” the Irvins said, since they’re often thrown between school counselors during their frequent moves.
The one-to-one coach-to-camper ratio, in addition to support staff like cooks and cleaners, also means there’s a troop of about 50 staff members at every session, the Irvins said. Like many other children’s organizations, the camp runs on a two-deep adult policy, in which no child is ever left alone with a single adult. That policy takes on more significance when working with teens who have previously been violated or assaulted, and it gives the campers some more reassurance that they’re in safe place.
The children also tend to think of themselves in limited terms, Lisa said. They talk about their ambitions in the past tense, “I wanted to be.” They hesitate to talk about and plan for just the next day, much less any sort of college or career ambition, when they don’t know if coming home from school means coming back to a trash bag of their belongings to move to a different foster home.
“Our camps are designed to give them a glimpse of hope and let them take their futures back, and not letting their pasts define them,” she said. “Most of the teens we work with have experienced some pretty serious abuse — physical, mental, sexual, emotional — and all of them have experienced neglect.”
An exercise in trust
The camp includes most of the regular outdoor staples — like hiking, games, and swimming — that other camps might have. What sets it apart, though, is an increased focus on helping the children to learn to trust again. The camp’s challenge course tests the teenagers not by strength, but by trust and teamwork.
Working with their fellow campers and coaches, the foster teens work in teams to get through various trust-building exercises, like trust falls and balance beams, that get progressively as the week goes on. But Mike makes a point of challenging the campers and asking them to think deeply about their own, typically broken, experiences with trust.
“Now, they’ve been there, they’ve rubbed shoulders with each other,” Mike said of the campers. “They’ve laughed, worked out a bit of frustration, but you come back to the question about balance, and that’s when they’ll start talking. Because they find out, maybe I can trust you. Maybe you really will hear what I have to say.”
But the biggest challenge comes on the last day.
On that day, Mike gives the campers a final talk about trust, and he asks them to take a piece of paper and write something they feel has hurt them or wrecked or controlled their lives. Some campers write about being called stupid or ugly or fat. Others write things they’ve been told that have no business on these newspaper pages, much less in the thoughts and minds of children.
It’s a big ask of the campers, on that last day. For all the fun and games of camp, the campers often begin to “detach” on the last day of camp as they prepare to go back to their home environments. Some of the teenagers might not even know where they’re going.
So after the campers write down their words, they will often cry, crumple their papers into balls or stomp on them. Mike’s only words to them?
“See you at the wall.”
The staff blindfolds the campers and leads them to the sacred space around the wall, where only campers and their coaches may go. When they arrive, Mike is on a platform at the top. Unbeknownst to them, he’d collected their papers and begins to read their anonymous words as he throws them off the top.
At the face of this impossible wall and hearing the horrible words, names and labels that have haunted them for so long, the campers’ heads tend to bow in shame, but they perk up as Mike begins to promise them the beauty on the other side, if only they will climb it.
“I have learned to cuss at some of these camps from reading what some of these kids have written,” Mike said. “We read exactly what they write, and you can tell which teen wrote what, based on how they react when we read them. We’ve had teens as we read them collapse and start weeping.
“These foster teens have already survived so many things in their lives,” he added. “They wouldn’t have survived if they weren’t already overcomers, and they want that. We tell them, all of these things they wrote down, these are all lies. This is not how we see you, and this is not what you are.”
Some teens get over the wall easily with a little help from their fellow campers and coaches. Others struggle mightily, and Mike says the camp staff will often let them struggle until they use every bit of energy they have left. He promises to them that they’ll do whatever it takes to get them over the wall, but this wall is symbolic of the life struggles they can, have and will overcome as foster teens.
Meanwhile, teens who have made it over begin to whoop and holler, and for each teen who gets to the top, Mike asks them what their name is.
“They whisper it,” Mike said. “They don’t say it. Overcomer.”
And when they start to realize what they accomplished, the teenagers progressively get louder as they declare their new name, their new label as christened by the wall.
“It is probably one of the most powerful things I’ve ever seen, to see a teenager who is so beat down, so in a shell, all of a sudden, yell, ‘I am an overcomer,’” he said. “Then, when they hear themselves say it out of their own mouth, it is just incredible.”
The teens climb down a ladder on the other side of the wall and are given a badge-of-honor Sharpie to sign the back. Hundreds of names stripe the back of that wall, and even though the Irvins instruct the campers to only sign their first names, campers can often find names of brothers they haven’t seen in years, split apart in the foster system.
As far the Irvins know, Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp is the only one like it in Kansas, and probably in several surrounding states. They see a lot of repeat campers, since teenage foster kids only have a 5% chance of being adopted, but they recognize some campers might not ever return, since they shuffle between two homes on average each year.
“These kids, they’re hurting and crying for help, and unfortunately, there’s not a lot of resources out there for them,” Lisa said.
But for the Irvins, any difference that they’ve been able to make in the life of one single kid is worth it.
“If we have 500 kids out here and we only helped one, I’d do it all over again, because every life is worth it,” she said. “These teens, they didn’t choose to be in foster care. They didn’t have a choice, so for them to come out here and feel like normal (is worth it).”
To date, she said, no teen has ever failed to get over the wall.