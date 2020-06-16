A preliminary hearing for the 62-year-old owner of Bob’s Diner who is facing child sex crime charges began Tuesday morning at the Riley County District Courthouse.
Robert Iacobellis faces charges of 125 counts of aggravated indecent liberties, one count of aggravated indecent solicitation, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of rape, all allegedly with a child.
Each count is a separate alleged incident. The incidents are said to have occurred between 2012 and 2018 with three different victims. Ninety-three of the charges stem from incidents with a then-9- or 10-year-old girl, 25 counts from incidents with a then-15-year-old girl, and 12 counts from incidents with a then-11-year-old girl.
Iacobellis remains confined at the Riley County Jail.
Officials limited the number of people in the courtroom to 10, covering essential parties and staff as a coronavirus-related precaution. They attempted to stream the hearing on YouTube for public viewing, but the court faced internet problems, and the feed cut out shortly after it began.
The hearing, in which Judge William Malcolm will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial, is scheduled to continue Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
The hearing initially was scheduled to take place in April but had been pushed back because of the coronavirus.