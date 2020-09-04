Q: How is it that dorms haven’t had an outbreak? There are way more people in dorms than in any one Greek house and yet there have been no dorm outbreaks and several Greek house outbreaks.
A: It’s difficult to pinpoint one exact reason, but K-State officials said the difference in outbreaks may be related to how close students are within the facilities and how they behave.
The Riley County Health Department’s Wednesday coronavirus update confirmed nine out of 11 active outbreaks are linked to fraternities or sororities at K-State.
“The biggest factor is likely less density in terms of living arrangements within the residence halls as compared to many Greek houses,” said K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering. “Additionally, our return-to-campus plans include having the ability to quickly identify students living on campus, and Housing and Dining Services promptly moving them into quarantine or isolation.”
As part of its de-densifying efforts, K-State reduced its occupancy rate in residence halls by about 25%, limited the number students in common areas and implemented a stricter guest check-in system.
Officials said there’s also likely a difference in behavior between students in residence halls, which are under control of the university, and students in greek houses. “I do think it’s more related to the behavior in the management and control,” said Derek Jackson, vice president of housing and dining services. “Our students are, from what we’re seeing on campus, very serious about following the rules and keeping safe.”
In its residence hall handbook, K-State said it may require students who have tested positive for the virus or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive to isolate or quarantine off-campus or in designated on-campus spaces.
K-State also is doing voluntary random testing for its students living in residence halls.
“Each week we are sending a testing invite to approximately 10% of our residents,” Thomas Lane, K-State vice president of student life and dean of students, recently wrote. “Thus far, we have had very few positives in this expanded asymptomatic testing. We are also testing asymptomatic close contacts.”
Jordan Kocher, director of fraternity and sorority life at K-State, said in an email that fraternities and sororities began forming reopening plans in March with guidance from the county health department, K-State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“While not every facility’s plan is identical since they are owned and operated separately, almost all require masks in common spaces, have increased cleaning procedures, restrict visitors, including out-of-house members, from visiting the facility, and have strict quarantine and isolation procedures,” Kocher said.
The Panhellenic and Interfraternity Councils also are not allowing social events from chapters per Riley County’s mass gathering restriction.
Some of the fraternities with identified outbreaks, including Delta Sigma Phi and Phi Delta Theta, said along with those measures, they also are taking temperatures of those entering their buildings and encouraging those with symptoms or who have possibly been exposed to get tested and follow quarantine procedures.
Typically, sororities average about 68 members per facility while fraternities average about 60. Room situations range from two- to four-person bedrooms to large sleeping rooms with bunks. However, Kocher said many houses this year are operating below capacity.
“While five cases is a lot no matter the facility size, chapter leadership has been following their protocols for isolation and quarantining to keep the other members in the facility healthy,” Kocher said. “Our hope, and what our messaging centers around, is that as members engage in normal student activities outside of the facility they follow these same protocols. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Stay home if you are sick.”