Q: With K-State permanently closing the Natatorium, is there any place in the city to swim laps for exercise? If not, what is the closest lap pool open to the public?
A: Not at the moment locally.
It’s true K-State announced earlier this month that it plans to shut down the old Natatorium facility within three years. It’s currently closed because of ventilation issues, a risk during the coronavirus pandemic, and officials have not yet announced any decisions on its use in the spring.
Other spaces for personal lap training are a bit limited, but not impossible to find. Though closed for the season, the Manhattan City Park Pool usually puts up lanes during its night swim hours. During regular use, you would need to mind the other poolgoers if you want to brave the crowds.
The city does not have any other laned pools, or at least ones that are open to the general public.
The Wamego Aquatic Center’s indoor pool has laned swimming, but the point is a bit moot at the moment since it also is temporarily closed. A staff member said the center is tentatively planning to reopen it sometime in September, but an official decision has not been made.
Its outdoor pool is open until Sept. 7, though only during limited weekend hours (1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.). Sometimes, the center hosts specific hours for lap swimming but during normal use, staff cannot set up lanes without blocking certain exits or the “lazy river.” You could still try swimming laps during those normal use hours though.
The Junction City YMCA pool is open all day to adults though it also does not put up lanes. A staff member said however, most lap swimmers keep to the south end of the pool and other guests keep an eye out for them.
