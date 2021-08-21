Q: Will trees will be planted in front of Bergman Elementary? Will Frankie the Dolphin return? The parking lot looks finished, but the landscaping looks incomplete.
A: Frankie should be back home in the next few weeks.
USD 383 construction owners’ representative Trisha Brooke-Fruendt said Frankie had to undergo some refurbishment. Contractors BHS and Hutton, Principal Steve Koch and the parent-teacher organization met a few weeks back and made further changes, so he had to go back for more work.
“It’s getting the finishing touches,” she said.
But Brooke-Freundt said he should be back at Bergman soon.
As for the trees, she said the plans include seven or eight trees. However, it is too early in the season to install them at the building.
“You don’t plant trees in the beginning of August,” she said.
The new trees will be planted this fall.
The construction at Bergman is part of a $129.5 million bond passed in 2018 by Riley County voters.
Other work at the school included new paint, new ceiling tile and a brand-new HVAC system as well as a new sprinkler system.
The bond also financed a new school, Oliver Brown Elementary, and similar projects at other elementary schools, Manhattan High School and both middle schools.
You can submit a question to this column by e-mail to news@themercury.com, or by regular mail to Questions, P.O. Box 787, Manhattan, KS 66505.