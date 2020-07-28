Q: If I accidentally fill out my initials on my advance voting ballot, will it be invalidated?
A: Although the ballot instructions accompanying your advance voting form state to not make marks identifying the ballot as yours, the form appears to have an empty space for “inititals.”
The county clerk’s office, which handles elections, will not invalidate your vote if you accidentally sign your initials.
Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo said the office has fielded a few questions regarding a space for initials in the top right-hand corner of the ballots. This is not for voters to fill out but rather for office staffers to complete.
Vargo said though they would still consider it a valid ballot, it is important for voters to follow the included instructions, provided by the Kansas Secretary of State, carefully.
“We ask people to follow the instructions that we send on that form,” he said. “If you follow the instructions that are sent with the ballot, it doesn’t say anything about the voter doing anything with the initials box. The initials box is just for our in-office use.”
The instructions are the same no matter what party affiliation you are, and the scanning technology used can read both pen and pencil markings.
If you do notice you’ve incorrectly marked something or have any questions, Vargo said to contact the office at 785-537-6300 or voterinfo@rileycountyks.gov.
Ballots must be received or postmarked by Aug. 4, the primary election date.
