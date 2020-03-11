Q: I wonder... will Fake Patty’s Day be canceled due to coronavirus?
A: Pfft. As if.
Your question has a seriously flawed premise, and I’ll get back to that in a minute.
First, the official comment. Dennis Cook, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association, said that the event is still on. So are the events this weekend, including the St. Patrick’s Day road race and parade.
If you’ve just moved to town or lived under a rock for a decade, you need to know that Fake Patty’s Day is an event invented to prompt college kids to drink a bunch of booze. The thing is, the actual St. Patrick’s Day holiday often falls during K-State’s spring break, so — egads! — the bars and liquor stores might miss out on a big day of sales.
The fake event is not exclusive to Manhattan, but the one here has become one of the larger drunkfests around. Certainly, it attracts college-age kids here from around the surrounding states.
Anyway, the “event” is not an official event, and never has been. It’s just when the kids decide to show up. This particular year, the way the calendar fell, the typical day for it would have been Feb. 29, the Saturday of the week before spring break. But because that was so early, there was a general agreement — including by Aggieville business owners — that it should be actually held after spring break. So this year they’re planning all the arrangements for March 21.
The cops and the public works department could decide on that day to not show up, but ... uhhh ... that would be a disaster, because you can bet your last buck that the drinkers will be there.
Coronavirus? Gimme a Corona Light!
