Q: I’ve noticed a lack of free coronavirus testing events in north Riley County. Why is that?
A: Volunteers from the community, supplies and staff at the Riley County Health Department are stretched thin, but officials are looking at expanding testing to that area of the county.
“In the next couple of weeks, we may be able to provide an alternate test site farther north and we’ll be sure to let everyone know,” said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
On Thursdays, there are two free COVID-19 testing events — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. — in Manhattan at CiCo Park. Anyone is welcome to attend these events and no appointment is necessary. Free testing dates include Dec. 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7, 2021. Officials may add more testing dates in January.
