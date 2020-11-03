Q: We are seeing hundreds of persons who received a mail-in ballot walking into the polls to vote provisionally. They are afraid to fill out the ballots and mail them back. Therefore, they are not counted as voting until the Friday after the election. I’m hearing this is happening all over the state. Why would anyone request a mail-in ballot and then vote in the elections office? Will it affect the election?
A: Happy Election Day! As you read this, the polls likely are in their final hours. Let’s hope everything goes smoothly.
I’m afraid we may not be able to answer either of your questions definitively, but they are interesting.
Some people might have requested a mail-in ballot but then decided to vote in person instead because of concerns about the speed of the postal service lately. Others may wonder about the security of mail boxes or drop boxes and had second thoughts about submitting a ballot that way. Still others probably were concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and wanted to avoid being around people — but then decided to brave it anyway.
We know of one voter who requested a mail-in ballot from Riley County but never received it, so he’s voting the old-fashioned way.
It’s hard to say which of these factors weighed most heavily, but Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said it’s no surprise we’d see more people doing this since.
“Well yes of course, more than normal, but you have to consider we have six times the number of mail ballots sent this election than in 2016,” he said.
Vargo said he doesn’t know why people are doing this, but it’s correct that those voters who come to the polls after having requested a mail-in ballot will receive a provisional ballot. Those votes aren’t counted until after the election, which ensures each person only votes once.
Officials present them to the Riley County Commission on Nov. 16, which is the date set by state law.
You can submit a question to this column by e-mail to questions@themercury.com, or by regular mail to Questions, P.O. Box 787, Manhattan, KS 66505.