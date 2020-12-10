Q: In Riley County, who collected the most write-in votes during the 2020 presidential election?
A: American Solidarity Party candidate Brian Carroll received the most write-ins at 17 from Riley County voters.
The county recorded a total of 183 write-ins during the 2020 presidential election. This is down 239 from the 422 recorded in 2016, or a decrease of 56.6%. Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said he had no theories as to why there was a decline in write-ins this election.
Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins collected 14 votes, the second most. Rapper and producer Kanye West, who announced a run for president this year, received 11 write-ins. Bernie Sanders, candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, had nine.
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson each received five. Romney was the Republican nominee for president in 2012 and lost to former President Barack Obama. Carson was a candidate in the 2016 Republican primaries for president.
Andrew Yang, a former 2020 Democratic candidate for president, had four. Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s infectious disease experts leading the response to COVID-19, and Mark Charles, an independent candidate, collected four as well.
There were three write-ins for President Donald Trump, according to the county’s report that The Mercury obtained this week.
Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder received three write-ins.
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich got three as well.
Local pastor and former Manhattan City Commission candidate Sarah Siders, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Jesus (not including other versions of his name) were among the thirteen who got two write-ins.
Others who received two write-ins were:
- Nathan Wilson
- Jade Simmons
- Steve Ratlift
- Michael A. Pence
- Amar Patel
- Niki Hailey
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Andrew Cuomo
- Ted Cruz
- Jeb Bush
Some people, who must not have been thrilled with any of their choices, wrote down “Pick your poison,” “None of the above” and “Abstain.”
Talk show host and producer Oprah, God, Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, K-State President Richard Myers and commentator Ben Shapiro were among the 72 names with one write-in.
Others who received one write-in:
- Shawn Wheat
- Ace Watkins
- Elizabeth Warren
- Adrian Wallace
- Angela Walker
- Jesse Ventura
- Dwayne Vaughn
- Breonna Taylor
- Vermin Supreme
- Roger Staubach
- Scott Savell
- Joe Rogan
- Michael Rivard
- La Riva
- Brad Reed
- Michael R. Pence
- Rand Paul
- Ron Paul
- Michelle Obama
- Dallin H Oaks
- Gerald Ngrasso
- Jesus of Nazareth
- David McCowan
- Patrick Lencion
- Tom Brady
- Bonnie K. Kuehne
- Jamie Koeppe
- Jamie Bill Koeppe
- Shane Kiersey
- Alyson Kennedy
- May Keish
- Michael K. Pence/Kamala D. Harris
- God JeusCrist
- Kent Hildebrand
- Brett Patrick Hersma
- Shilo Heger
- Suelyn Hall-Harper
- Scooby Doo
- Timothy Dodd
- Dr Delort
- Cari D. Davis
- Mark Cuban
- Bozo The Clown
- Hilary Clinton
- David Claus
- Grammy Cindy
- Matt Christman
- Chris Christie
- Jesus Christ
- No Choice
- Dan Carlin
- William Butcher
- Mike Bloomberg
- Andrew D. Basiago
- Jed Bartlett
- Amy Coney Barrett
- Clint Antholz
- William Ames
- Justin Amash
- Gayla Adams-Wright
- Chance
- God
- None
- Obstain
