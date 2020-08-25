Q: Last week’s percent positive coronavirus case rate in Riley County was more than 11%. If the rate is more than 10%, wouldn’t USD 383 switch to all distance learning?
A: While yes, the Riley County Health Department reported Monday that the percent positive rate for the week beginning Aug. 17 was 11.67%, the Manhattan-Ogden school district looks at the rate for the last 14 days when determining its instruction delivery method.
The percent positive rate is calculated by dividing the number of positive cases each week by the number of tests taken that week.
That number for the past 14 days is about 9.28%, so though it's close to the 10% cutoff mark, school district officials are keeping a close eye on it, as well as whether the overall number of new cases is remaining steady or decreasing.
“We will continue to watch that, but that is one of the factors that we take into consideration,” said Michele Jones, USD 383 director of communications and school safety. “We will start in the hybrid mode like we’ve been telling people since early August … on Wednesday.”
Students have been split into two groups, A and B, to limit the number of people in classrooms and buildings at one time. Group A will be onsite Wednesday and Group B will be onsite Thursday. Both will be remote on Friday and otherwise online when not physically in school.
The following week will look like the district’s planned typical schedule — Group A will in-person Monday and Tuesday, both groups working remotely on Wednesday, and Group B in-person Thursday and Friday.
While in school buildings, mask wearing will be required, as well as frequent hand sanitation and deep cleaning schools on a regular basis. Physical distancing will be practiced "to the greatest extent possible,” the district's reopening guidelines say.
If the percent positive rate were to exceed 10%, students will transition to all remote learning until further notice, according to the plan.
“It’s definitely a moving target,” Jones said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
You can submit a question to this column by e-mail to questions@themercury.com, or by regular mail to Questions, P.O. Box 787, Manhattan, KS 66505.