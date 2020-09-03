Q. There have been some stories published about universities testing wastewater from the residence halls to detect COVID-19. It was reported the University of Arizona, for example, after testing the wastewater at one dorm the virus was detected. All the students who lived there were then tested and two came back positive. The early testing may have stopped an outbreak. Is K-State planning to do anything like that?
A. According to Michelle Geering, K-State public information officer, university officials are aware of this testing and research taking place in other locations ans are looking into the viability of this at K-State.