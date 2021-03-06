Q: Could Aaron Estabrook’s new job as executive director of the Manhattan Housing Authority pose a conflict of interest with his role as a Manhattan city commissioner?
A: Yes. The Manhattan City Commission does vote on matters related to the Manhattan Housing Authority, although city administrators say it doesn’t happen often.
In those cases, Estabrook said he will recuse himself, meaning he will neither vote nor participate in the discussion.
City manager Ron Fehr said this entity — which provides public housing to low-income families — and the city government function separately.
“The housing authority has a statutory connection to the city, but operates independently except in a few limited circumstances,” he said.
Fehr added the most likely occurrences when Estabrook will need to recuse himself will be when city commissioners confirm appointments to the housing authority board.
The board includes one city commissioner; Linda Morse currently serves as the city liaison.
“I would absolutely need to recuse myself and not weigh in on who the board members are because they are in essence who employs me,” Estabrook said. “That creates a definite conflict, but that’s about the only thing, other than contracts.”
Estabrook said he updated his conflict of interest and substantial interest forms with the city clerk to reflect his new role with the housing authority.
Additionally, Estabrook said federal law allows federal, state and local government workers to participate in non-partisan elections. Seats on the Manhattan City Commission are non-partisan.
“I think it’s important that we make that distinction,” he said. “It would be great if we tried to continue to think through issues in a non-partisan way at all local level of government.”
Estabrook said he is excited about his new position.
“Housing is the fundamental need almost before anything else,” he said. “You need water and air, and you need shelter. Once you have that shelter, I’ve seen so many people blossom.”
You can submit a question to this column by e-mail to questions@themercury.com, or by regular mail to Questions, P.O. Box 787, Manhattan, KS 66505.