Q: I see that you’re not supposed to stand up to order or consume food or drinks under the current rules by the Riley County Health Department. I have to stand in line to order food at Chipotle, and probably lots of other restaurants. Am I in violation of the order?
A: A reasonable person would have to make that conclusion based on the words in the order, right?
The order, the latest in a series of rules from the health department intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus, states: “Service or consumption of food or drinks while standing at a counter/bar or in standing-only areas is prohibited.”
No service at the counter. Seems pretty straightforward.
This issue arose publicly after some reports last week about the head of the health department ordering a drink at a bar.
Vivienne Uccello, public information officer for the intergovernmental task force addressing the pandemic for our area, told The Mercury that ordering from a bar, counter or window is not a violation the order.
Patrons must sit down at a table or leave after ordering or being served, though.
“Place your order, follow mask requirements, then take your food or beverage to your seat or out of the establishment,” officials wrote in the FAQ section of the county’s website.
Officials said they have no plans to change the wording of the order.
The order limits restaurants and bars to seating areas only, including patio spaces; dance floors are closed.
While at a restaurant, people are asked to follow the mask guidelines and maintain 6 feet of distance around one another, order and then take the beverage or food to one’s seat or out of the establishment.
At this time, buffet-style restaurants can still operate, officials said.
You can submit a question to this column by e-mail to questions@themercury.com, or by regular mail to Questions, P.O. Box 787, Manhattan, KS 66505.