Q: K-State’s website says the university has been selected as a “closed point vaccine distribution site.” What does that mean and when will K-State students and staff members receive vaccines?
A: “Closed point vaccination site” means Kansas State University can only distribute the COVID-19 vaccines it receives to people within the university — students, faculty, and staff. Associate director of nursing at Lafene Health Center Abby King said university health officials cannot give vaccines to people outside of the K-State community.
The “million-dollar question,” King said, is when K-State will receive the first doses of the vaccine, and how many they will receive. King said the university is waiting to hear from Riley County Health Department officials each week on the timing of the vaccine delivery. The university’s allotment of vaccines comes from the supply Riley County is set to receive from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and so far, none have been delivered.
According to K-State, it will receive and adminster vaccines based on the state’s guidelines.
“Once we hear from them, we will let the K-State community know as soon as possible,” King said. “We’ll get all the planning done so once we get the word out that we’re getting some (vaccines) we’ll be ready to go.”
Lafene Health Center has specialized freezers to store the vaccine and has formed mobile asymptomatic testing sites across campus. Asymptomatic testing is for people who do not show symptoms or otherwise feel ill and helps slow the spread of the virus by reaching out to people who otherwise might not know they are infected.
King said the remote asymptomatic testing sites are available on campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and depending on the day are located in different areas of campus, such as the K-State Student Union or a dining hall.
King said asymptomatic testing is also available at Lafene Monday through Friday.
“We want to really encourage students who are asymptomatic to get tested,” King said. “Even if they don’t feel sick right away, it’s important to test.”
According to the university COVID-19 data dashboard, for the week of Jan. 25-29, 32 out of 951 total tests were positive at a rate of 3.36%. To date, the university has reported 1,587 positive tests out of 20,842 total at a rate of 7.61%.
For the current week of reporting, the data dashboard on Wednesday noted 42 students in quarantine, with 39 cleared from their quarantines. Twenty-seven students remained in isolation, while 24 more were given approval to leave isolation.
