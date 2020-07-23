Q: With the Manhattan Public Library no longer charging late fees on materials, how much in fines did the library clear out?
A: Just over $90,000 was cleared from the library’s system, said Madison Ogle, public relations coordinator for the Manhattan Public Library.
That amount included old accounts with charges from several decades, which includes inactive cardholders, Ogle said.
“It was a cumulative number over a long, long period of time of small fines that add up and would never be paid,” Ogle said in a Wednesday email to The Mercury.
Over the course of last year, the library received $47,067 in overdue fine payments, Ogle said. That is about 1.2% of the library’s total budget.
“The amount has declined significantly over time for a number of reasons, including efficient email and text notices, renewal options and increased use of digital resources that never accrue fines,” Ogle said. “In addition, increasing fees associated with credit cards to pay fines cuts into that number as well.”
Ogle said the library wants to install self check-in stations as well, Ogle said.
“This change will save money on automated payment systems,” she said.
The library said it wanted to stop charging late fees to encourage people to come back to the library and remove barriers to the facility.
Due dates still exist for items, so people cannot keep items. Charges for lost or damaged items will remain on accounts; people who keep items 45 days past the due date will be charged.
Officials said people wouldn’t have to pay that fee if they bring an item back after it’s been listed as lost.
