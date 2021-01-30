Q: I heard Riley County Emergency Medical Services is offering coronavirus vaccines to people who are homebound. How do I request getting the vaccine at my home?
A: You are correct. The Riley County EMS is coordinating with the Riley County Health Department to offer this service.
In order to get vaccinated at home, one must fill out the vaccination form at www.rileycountyks.gov/vaccinerequest or call the health department at 785-565-6560. People must click “Yes” on the question that asks if one is homebound or unable to travel on the online form. If calling, people need to indicate they are homebound to the health department.
After this, the health department will contact people with information on when they will come by to administer the vaccine.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said RCHD staff has already vaccinated some people at home. The health department is currently in phase two of the vaccination plan, which includes people 65 and older, as well as K-12 teachers and staff, first responders, and licensed child care workers. People 65 and older with severe medical conditions are the first priority in this phase. People in that age group who do not have qualifying medical conditions will get their vaccines according to the order in which they signed up.
