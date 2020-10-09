Q: President Trump is urging his followers to go to voting places and be poll watchers to see that no corruption is going on. As I understand it, poll watchers have a particular function and not everyone can go to a polling place and fulfill this function. How are poll watchers appointed/certified?
A: You’re right. You can’t just walk in a polling place and make yourself a poll watcher.
There are basically two ways of becoming a poll watcher; some people automatically become one because of their position while others can apply.
People automatically become poll agents depending on the position a person holds, according to state law, such as a state or county party chair.
A poll watcher, also called a poll agent, is an authorized person who is allowed to observe election proceedings, according to state law.
People who are interested can apply to become a poll watcher or agent, said Rich Vargo, county clerk. People must apply to the Office of the Kansas Secretary of State.
Once appointed, poll watchers, who must at least be 14, must carry the form with them to the polling place. Poll agents also wear badges for identification, Vargo said. Vargo said agents or watchers can only observe.
“Interference with the election process is prohibited by law,” Vargo told The Mercury.
Poll watchers or agents cannot approach within three feet of a voting booth or table, according to state law. Poll watchers cannot hinder or obstruct any voter. They also cannot touch or handle any ballots.
Vargo said there is no deadline for poll watchers to apply, but he encouraged the public to do so as soon as possible. The election is Nov. 3.
