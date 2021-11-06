Q: I saw a Breitbart article that said K-State receives federal money for experiments that involve infecting puppies with ticks and bacteria. Is that true?
A: Yes. An Oct. 29 article from the conservative media outlet indicates K-State received funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — a division of the National Institutes of Health led by Dr. Anthony Fauci — for scientific experiments involving dogs.
The article, which cites a blog post from conservative watchdog group White Coat Waste Project, further claims that beagle puppies are purposely infested with ticks and bacteria, and that 28 beagles are killed annually because of this study.
The original blog post includes public documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act that says a project led by KSU College of Veterinary Medicine professor Roman Ganta was started in 2007 with the goal of studying tick-borne disease transmission. According to the NIH RePORTER website, which features details on NIH-funded research, K-State received $536,311 last year for the project. In its first year, the project received $365,000 in federal monies.
K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said the article from Breitbart, and the original blog post, have “sensationalized” the methods used to research diseases transmitted by ticks. She said tick-borne disease research at K-State is supported by funding from the NIH, and that “the university has responsibly conducted similar research for more than 30 years.”
KSU vice president for communications and marketing Jeff Morris said all experiments involving animals at the university are conducted in accordance with the NIH Public Health Service Policy on the Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals, as well as U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations on animal welfare. Morris said there is also regulatory oversight from the university’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee. The committee’s web page features 25 separate links for rules on individual scientific circumstances and animal care policies.
The Breitbart article and original blog post claimed that 6-month old beagle puppies were purchased from a commercial breeder and infected with a mutant strain of bacteria. Ticks were then reportedly applied to the dogs for a week to see whether they would ingest the mutated bacteria through the dog’s bloodstream.
Morris said the dogs used by university researchers are 8 to 10 months old, which he said is considered by scientists to be an adult dog. He said the ticks used are in the larval nymph stage and are “almost impossible to see with the human eye.” Morris added that the total blood loss experienced by a single laboratory dog is “probably less than a drop of blood.” The dogs are euthanized after the experiments are completed.
“Because the tick-borne bacteria may remain in laboratory animals, they pose a risk of spreading a potentially fatal disease,” Morris said. On the number of dogs euthanized, Morris said “with regard to animals participating in these studies each year, some years there are none and some years a few.”
“What we’re doing with the research … is we’re trying to look at the (tick-borne) disease and see if there’s certain things we can adjust within it,” Morris said, “like can we remove certain proteins to see if that makes the disease not dangerous or transmissible.”
Morris said the only way scientists can “really understand how a disease is transmitted” is to have a host animal contract it.
“All medical treatments at some point have to get tested in a live environment,” Morris said. “Just like with pharmaceuticals going through clinical trials.”
Morris said almost every preventative treatment to combat ticks and fleas in use today has been tested at K-State. There are at least 15 tick-transmitted pathogens that can cause diseases among people and animals in the U.S. Morris said the people behind the research “care deeply about animals.”
“We have veterinarians, we have husbandry specialists, animal care technicians,” Morris said. “Any of the animals involved in our research get a lot of care in the process, and there’s a lot of redundancy in people making sure those animals are being treated responsibly and as humanely as possible.”
