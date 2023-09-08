The prosecution in the murder trial of Tremelle Montgomery introduced evidence collected by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in court Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
KBI detective Cory Stephens said the bullets, cartridges and shell casings found near victim Joshua Wardi on Feb. 5, 2022, matched the ammunition found in Tremelle Montgomery’s car. The ammunition discovered outside The Hi Lo and in his car also matched the 9-mm semi-automatic handgun Montgomery dropped when police shot him in the leg to arrest him.
Assistant county prosecutor Trinity Muth played an audio recording of Montgomery’s interview with KBI special agent Nick Krug, in which Montgomery admitted to shooting Wardi.
“They said, ‘What’s up?’ And my guys said, ‘The f*** you mean what’s up?’” Montgomery said during his 5:03 a.m. interview. “They said, ‘Stay right there.’ I thought they had a gun, so I shot him first.”
Montgomery is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Montgomery said in the interview with Krug that he didn’t run from police, but tried to find the other men with Wardi to shoot them.
The defense asked Krug how law enforcement officers respond to someone who walks toward them aggressively. Krug replied, “We stop the threat.” The defense asked where officers aim to shoot when they decide to stop a threat. Krug responded, “We aim to shoot center mass.”
Muth walked around the prosecution table and toward the witness stand to demonstrate what it might have looked like during the crime scene. Muth asked Krug, “Are you allowed to shoot me?”
Krug said, “No because you don’t have a weapon.”
An audio recording clarifies that Montgomery had not yet received pain relief treatment at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Hospital. The defense reminded the jury in response that Montgomery received fentanyl during emergency treatment in Manhattan for the gunshot wound caused by police.
An external camera from Auntie Mae’s Parlor at 616 North 12th St. showed Tyrece White, Wardi’s friend and victim of attempted first-degree murder, running away from the shooting while talking on the phone. White promptly stopped, bounced on his toes with anticipation four times, then ran in an alley toward Burger King. Seconds later, Montgomery is chased by police.
White said he talked on the phone with a “battle buddy” in his Army unit for help. He, Jared Musgrave and Donovan Bastien, all friends of Wardi and victims of attempted first-degree murder, called friends in the Army for help.
Officials expected a verdict in the trial by the end of Friday. See updates at www.themercury.com.