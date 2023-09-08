The prosecution in the murder trial of Tremelle Montgomery introduced evidence collected by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in court Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

KBI detective Cory Stephens said the bullets, cartridges and shell casings found near victim Joshua Wardi on Feb. 5, 2022, matched the ammunition found in Tremelle Montgomery’s car. The ammunition discovered outside The Hi Lo and in his car also matched the 9-mm semi-automatic handgun Montgomery dropped when police shot him in the leg to arrest him.