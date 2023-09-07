A police officer says a man on trial for an Aggieville murder said he “messed up” during an ambulance ride Feb. 5, 2022, according to testimony given Wednesday in court.

Police shot Tremelle Montgomery, 21, of Fort Riley, in the right upper hamstring when he attempted to run after allegedly shooting another soldier, Joshua Wardi, outside The Hi Lo and Tubby’s Sports Bar. Montgomery is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.