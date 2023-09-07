A police officer says a man on trial for an Aggieville murder said he “messed up” during an ambulance ride Feb. 5, 2022, according to testimony given Wednesday in court.
Police shot Tremelle Montgomery, 21, of Fort Riley, in the right upper hamstring when he attempted to run after allegedly shooting another soldier, Joshua Wardi, outside The Hi Lo and Tubby’s Sports Bar. Montgomery is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
On his way to the hospital, the accompanying officer testified in Riley County District Court on Wednesday evening that Montgomery had said he wanted to call his Army commander to tell him, “I messed up, again.”
Officers cited Montgomery for minor in consumption earlier on Feb. 4, 2022, for drinking with “X’s” on his hands because he was under age.
Assistant county prosecutor Trinity Muth asked the transporting officer whether he thought Montgomery had been referring to him shooting Wardi, but defense attorney Brenda Jordan objected on grounds of speculation. Judge John Bosch sustained the objection, and Muth allowed his witness to leave the stand.
Muth called other responding officers to the stand, including Cpl. Seth Scobee of Fort Riley. The jury viewed his body camera footage for information of the incident.
Scobee, Riley County police officer Wesley Ulmer and a supervisor met at the police substation on Moro Street when they heard shots fired outside the office. The supervisor attended to Wardi lying on the ground, while Scobee and Ulmer chased Montgomery, who was wearing a red sweatshirt. Scobee said Wardi had a gunshot wound to his face and chest, causing his death.
Two friends who were with Wardi that night, Jared Musgrave and Donovan Bastien, also testified in court. They were the victims of attempted first-degree murder, along with Tyrece White. Musgrave said via Zoom in court Wednesday that Montgomery and his friends, whom the Kansas Bureau of Investigation later identified as Jordan Prather and Edward Wright, shouted from across the street.
Bastien said to the jury Thursday morning that he doesn’t remember where they were going, but Musgrave said the three suspects were in the parking lot where White parked his car. The two testified that the three men were “aggressively” yelling at the soldiers out with Wardi.
After mirroring the direction the four men were walking, Bastien and Wardi engaged in argument with the defendants.
Bastien said he and Wardi turned around to “argue back” with them, but Wardi stopped. However, when Montgomery allegedly pulled a gun out, Bastien yelled, “Strap!” and ran back to Tubby’s with Musgrave, while White continued straight toward Rally House. Wardi did not run, and a witness said Montgomery and Wardi were 5 to 7 feet apart when Montgomery shot Wardi.
The two who ran to Tubby’s couldn’t get in because the bouncer would not let them in. Once he heard the gunshots, Bastien and Musgrave were let in. Musgrave said they changed to disguise themselves, but Bastien said he got hot.
The defense questioned Bastien’s credibility because he testified in court Thursday morning that the shooter had a red sweatshirt, but he said at a preliminary hearing via Zoom that the shooter had sported a black jacket.
The attorneys were still questioning witnesses as of press time. The trial is expected to continue through Friday.