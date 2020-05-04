East and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Manhattan exit are shut down for several hours because of downed power lines.
Officials said I-70 from Manhattan exit 313 to the Alma/Wamego exit 328 are shut down as first responders and road workers are on scene.
The power lines fell shortly before 10 a.m. after strong storms with high wind speeds swept through northeast Kansas Monday morning.
Kansas Highway Patrol officials said repairs by Evergy Power could possibly take until 5 to 7 p.m. to be fully fixed, and drivers should find alternate routes.
Kansas Highway 177, south of I-70, also is shut down because of a downed power line.