Forty-seven Hy-Vee stores, including the one in Manhattan, are offering same-day COVID-19 testing, the company has announced.
Testing at the Manhattan store began Monday.
The company said in a written statement that it would begin providing rapid antigen testing for people who are symptomatic and for those who are asymptomatic but have been exposed to someone with the virus.
Patients will receive results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.
Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.
The companysaid any person who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days will not be eligible for testing.
The testing window is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.
To register for an appointment and to receive a test voucher, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select the rapid antigen test option. Patients must provide the requested information to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.
Testing areas will be outside in designated Hy-Vee parking lot locations for patients to drive up to without leaving their vehicles.
A trained Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will process the testing payment before administering the nasopharyngeal swab test. Testing is expected to take less than 2 minutes.
During the testing process, patients must wear a mask and will be asked to lower it beneath their nose during the test. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email.