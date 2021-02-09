Three men recently pleaded guilty to violating wildlife protection laws after hunting whitetail deer in an off-limits area at Fort Riley and must pay back thousands in fines.
In May, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas filed 18 misdemeanor charges against Gregory Frikken, 55, and James Nunley, 32, both of Wamego, and Michael Smith, 55, of Watertown, New York.
Prosecutors said over the past few years, the men had hunted on the Army base’s grounds where soldiers perform explosive training. There are some areas of Fort Riley people with proper permits can hunt, but the trio had ignored the posted signs, crawling under a fence to hunt in the off-limits area.
The men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit criminal trespass and violating the Lacey Act. In exchange, prosecutors dropped other similar charges and suggested they serve probation instead of prison time.
The Lacey Act, initially passed in 1900, was the first federal law to protect wildlife and enforces civil and criminal penalties.
At a Nov. 9 sentencing hearing, a federal judge imposed a fine of $2,000, special assessment fee of $35 and a restitution of $3,500 against Smith. Frikken was sentenced Jan. 11 to pay a $5,000 fine, $3,500 in restitution and a $35 assessment fee and Nunley was sentenced Thursday to pay a $3,500 fine, a special assessment fee of $35 and $5,000 in restitution.
They also are banned from hunting for three years while serving their probation and agreed to forfeit property, including deer, elk, sheds and skulls.
The men initially faced up to one year in jail and a maximum $10,000 fine.
Investigators recovered evidence from the men’s homes, including deer mounts, antlers, phone data and equipment that may have been used to harvest eight whitetail deer, three of which were considered trophy class.