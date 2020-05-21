Three men face federal misdemeanor charges after allegedly violating wildlife protection laws by hunting whitetail deer in off-limit areas on Fort Riley.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas alleges that Gregory Frikken, 55, and James Nunley, 32, both of Wamego, as well as Michael Smith, 55, of Watertown, New York, violated the federal Lacey Act over the past few years while hunting on the Army base’s grounds. It said these incidents occurred in areas where soldiers perform explosives training.
An investigator’s affidavit alleges the hunters ignored the posted “off-limits” area, entering before daylight and leaving after dark.
People can hunt at Fort Riley with the proper permits, but they must stay out of the off-limit areas.
Frikken is charged with one count of criminal trespass, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, four counts of Lacey Act violations and one count of conspiracy to commit Lacey Act violations.
Nunley is charged with five counts of Lacey Act violations, one count of criminal trespass and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal trespass.
Smith is charged with one count of criminal trespass, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, three counts of Lacey Act violations and one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
Investigators recovered evidence including deer mounts, antlers, phone data and equipment that may have been used to harvest eight whitetail deer, three of which which were considered trophy class.
If convicted, the men could face up to one year in jail, a maximum $10,000 fine and a mandatory $25 special assessment fee for each Lacey Act violation, which also could include civil forfeiture and losing their federal hunting privileges.
The Lacey Act, initially passed in 1900, was the first federal law to protect wildlife and enforces civil and criminal penalties.