Hundreds of people went to Manhattan Town Center on Saturday to meet former K-State football coach Bill Snyder.
The mall hosted a book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Snyder’s new book he wrote with D. Scott Fritchen, “My Football Life and the Rest of the Story.”
“We’ve had, I think, four books signings up to this point in time, and we’ve had probably 300 people go through each one, maybe a little more today, so it’s humbling,” Snyder said.
Tracey O’Brien of Salina, the first person in line, arrived hours before the signing. She started the line at 8 a.m to get her books signed. O’Brien said her family developed an appreciation for K-State football after going to the games when her daughter was in the marching band.
John Shannon, from Overland Park, stood in line to get books for his daughters and other family members. Shannon said his oldest daughter Caroline participated on the K-State Cheerleading team, and his youngest, Natalie, is currently on the team. He said Snyder was a great role model for both of them.
“Coach Snyder did everything on the football field, but the way he did everything you can apply to life and other sports,” Shannon said.
Snyder said he wrote the book to give people a look into his life.
“What I would prefer people take away from the book is a feeling that at least they had the opportunity get to know some things about me and my family that had probably not been discussed previously, things that were significant in my life,” Snyder said.
Warren Holmes, 83, of Manhattan had seen Snyder through his entire time in Manhattan. Holmes’ son graduated from Kansas State. Holmes said he has been a K-State football since the team was bad; he began listening to football games in 1948.
Prior to Snyder’s first season in 1989, K-State football had a record of 299-509-41 over 93 seasons, making K-State the only team in Division I-A with 500 losses at the time. Snyder took advantage of what he called “the opportunity for the greatest turnaround in college football history,” winning 215 games over 27 seasons (1989 to 2005 and 2009 to 2018).
Before Snyder took over the football program, Holmes said he saw a lot of frustrated coaches that tried to come in and do something but could never quite reach the mark.
“Bill Snyder came in, and he made players realize that they had to put out their every effort to become better,” Holmes said. “He didn’t necessarily have the best players, but he had the players who became better because he encouraged them and showed them how to be better.”
Holmes talked about the impact Snyder has had on the community.
“He has affected about a generation of people, not only in Manhattan, but in this whole state of Kansas, and even surrounding states,” Holmes said. “An attitude of giving to all of the community, he’s been very beneficial in that way. He promotes positive things in our communities and our school systems.”