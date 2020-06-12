Entering his 40th year in education next year, Mike Hubka had already done it all.
He’d been a social studies, a principal, a football coach and even an athletics director. He’d taught in small rural public schools — at Barber County North school district and Goodland High School out west — and he’d taught at the larger Bishop Miege High School, a private, Catholic school in Johnson County. More recently, he’d been the seventh- and eighth-grade social studies at Riley County Grade School.
So when the principal position at Manhattan Catholic Schools opened, he didn’t feel any significant need to advance in his career.
Plus, his wife Elene — the physical education teacher at MCS — said no, at least initially, Hubka joked.
But something about the position stood out to Hubka, so he meditated on it.
“It was kind of like God was calling me that he wanted me to apply for this, so I just put it in God’s hands,” he said. “If God wants me here, I’ll be here if that’s where I’m supposed to be.”
After he applied for the job, the Manhattan Catholic Schools Council of Education picked Hubka as the school’s next principal. And although he doesn’t officially start until next month, Hubka is hitting the ground running during an unprecedented situation for all schools around the world.
Hubka said every school is facing the same challenges, but for schools in Kansas, it’s a waiting game right now to see what guidelines and recommendations the Kansas Department of Education will make next month.
“As a private, faith-based school, it’s just about keeping our enrollment up and our doors open, so we can continue providing a quality education for our students,” he said.
But much of what the school expects to offer next year is the same student-centered and tight-knit community approach to learning it has traditionally offered, Hubka said, even if attitudes toward education change. When asked how education has changed during his career, Hubka could only lift his laptop off his desk.
“It’s very different,” he said. He noted that at the beginning of his career, more people lived with something you could call the “American dream,” with the hopes of one day owning a house with a white picket fence. Now that’s shifted slightly to parents simply wanting their children to have better lives than they ever did, he said.
While the curriculum itself “goes in circles,” Hubka said it’s been the attitudes toward education that have changed. Parents tend to be fiercer advocates for their children now, which can lead to instances of parents thinking their children can do no wrong.
But for the most part, Hubka said that change has spurred innovation in education.
“I think it’s good when parents fight for their kids, because we’ve had things like better special education develop through that, and I think it’s important that we do want our kids to be the best they can be,” he said.
Hubka said he wants parents and teachers to come to know him as someone who listens. He anticipates this will be the last job he ever has, and early in his tenure, he wants to focus on coming into tune with finding out what staff are doing right before tackling big initiatives.
“I want to see the strengths of each staff member we have,” he said. “We have every staff member returning, with one exception. While I might be the principal and the one in the leadership position, the people most impactful in education are the teachers because they’re with the kids all day long.”
But he also wants the school to continue its relationships with parents in cultivating a high quality education for their children.
“I see it as a triangle,” he said. “You have the school, you have the parents, and then you have the kid. That partnership is focused on a student’s success — trying to all work together for the success of the children.”