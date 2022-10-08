The Flint Hills Discovery Center has brought back an exhibit that shows children — and adults — how items are made.
The Discovery Center’s new exhibit, How People Make Things, is making its second appearance, with the first happening in 2016.
The temporary exhibit, which opened Sept. 24, is inspired by the Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours telling the story of how childhood objects are made and how people, ideas, and technology transform raw materials into finished products.
The exhibit features four different processing stations — cut, mold, deform and assemble — involving hands-on activities.
“I think it’s really easy for kids and even adults to feel disconnected from how things are made or where they come from, and this is the age of order online and it shows up in two days,” said Deanna Likes, marketing coordinator at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. “I think it’s neat for kids and adults to get their hands on to see some of those processes on how things are made.”
Since its opening last month, the exhibit has brought in nearly 1,000 visitors, Likes said.
“We’ve had several parents say how much fun their kids were having and how interesting the exhibit is,” she said.
How People Make Things is the first exhibit that the Discovery Center has brought back with new updates. Likes said the center wanted to bring the exhibit back to introduce it to a new generation since it was so popular to the crowd.
“I remember coming with my son, who’s 18 now, and he loved it,” Likes said. “A lot of kids are curious, and this gives them the opportunity to really answer some of those questions that they come up with on their own.”
When asked what makes this exhibit different from others, Likes said How People Make Things involves the answers to practical questions.
“A lot of these are everyday objects,” Likes said. “This gives kids a chance to kind of answer some of those questions that they naturally have as curious human beings.”
The Discovery Center’s next exhibit will be Dinosaurs, Fossils, Exposed. Likes mentioned how most of the exhibits put on tend to relate to science, technology, arts and math.
“We’ve had several dinosaur exhibits, and the kids always like them,” Likes said.
The How People Make Things exhibit will be open until Jan. 8.
