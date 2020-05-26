By the time Andrew Adams or any other Riley County Health Department staff call, most people who receive those calls already know what they’re going to say.
“Hi, I’m Andrew, and I’m calling from the Riley County Health Department,” Adams typically says. “We received your contact information from someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, and we want to get more information from you.”
As the county prepares to allow businesses to resume operations, one key component of that plan will be responding and controlling local outbreaks of the disease quickly. Adams, the department’s epidemiologist and emergency preparedness coordinator, other department staff members are trying to stay one step ahead of coronavirus through a tried-and-true disease control procedure — contact tracing.
When someone becomes sick with a communicable, or infectious disease, public health officials use contact tracing to not only work backward and find out where someone may have contracted the disease, but forward to see where the disease might develop as a result of previous exposure to someone with the sickness. This involves determining where someone traveled and who they might have spent a lot of time next to.
While the term “contact tracing” has picked up steam in the month and a half since COVID-19 started to disrupt everyday life, Adams said his work has always revolved around some form of it. Adams must hunt for connections between reports of disease around the community, looking for patterns when cases of the flu pick up or even when there’s a single report of a more serious disease. He joked that he often has to explain to people that he works with epidemics, and not the epidermis (scientific speak for skin).
So when COVID-19 started to infect people in the community, Adams and other staffers sprang into action, trying to figure out who else might be exposed or susceptible to the virus. Adams said he relies on patients for information on some of these possible contacts, asking them questions like when and where they’ve been out of their homes, where they’ve worked or shopped, who they’ve talked to, as well as their contact information, typically a phone number.
“If there’s a business that we can identify a cluster out of or if there’s a neighborhood or something like that, we try to find those things that are related,” he said. “We use the information we receive from the patient and build out from there.”
When Adams or the other health staff call these contacts, they screen the people for potential COVID-19 symptoms, trying to get a gauge for how they might be feeling. They also collect contact information and monitor the people to see if they start to develop COVID-19 symptoms. In any case, the staff instructs the people in question to quarantine for 14 days, to avoid spreading the disease should they have it.
So far, most people already know they’ve potentially been exposed, since patients with the original cases of COVID-19 reach out to them.
Adams said because of patient privacy conditions, staff cannot share with people on the phone who they might’ve caught the virus from, but most people can “connect the dots.”
“Most of the people we reach out to already know, and they tell us, ‘Oh, John already reached out to me when he tested positive, and I’ve been waiting for your call.’”
Adams said the department is increasingly relying on technology to help make the connections between positive cases of COVID-19 and potential cases. That technology includes systems like the Electronic Surveillance System for the Early Notification of Community-based Epidemics to examined disease data from across the country.
The department is also asking area residents to take the an online community survey for COVID-19 symptoms. Officials will use data from that survey, which will be limited and kept anonymous, to better track the spread of the virus throughout Riley County.
More regionally, contact tracing also means working with health officials in neighboring counties to determine when, where and how diseases like COVID-19 might travel, especially when people remain connected across the region, Adams said.
Health officials expect that with expanded testing and more businesses planned to open in the next few weeks, confirmed COVID-19 cases will increase, and so will the amount of necessary contact tracing. So far, the department has monitored 82 people it found through contact tracing, with 52 of those contacts having completed monitoring already
Adams said he’s confident it will help prevent further cases or keep outbreaks from snowballing out of control.
“We’re really appreciative of people sharing their information with us,” he said. “We just want to keep everyone healthy, and everyone has been so upfront and honest with us. I think they recognize the severity and seriousness of the situation, and we don’t want to make it any worse than it already is.”