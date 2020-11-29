Martin Brand needs a specific COVID-19 test before he can step foot in his home country.
Brand, a silage crew operator on a farm in northern Riley County, is in the United States on a work visa that expires Dec. 15.
Brand originally went to Riley Family Physicians for a blood-clotting issue, but he also learned he is required to take a more specialized COVID-19 test to go back to his native South Africa.
Karen Hawes, nurse practitioner at the clinic, told Brand he needed a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test within three days of departing the U.S. to be allowed to cross the border.
That’s turned out to be more difficult — and more expensive — than he expected.
Hawes said she became concerned for Brand and other members of the community whose homes are outside the U.S. when she could not find a local provider of PCR tests with a quick turnaround time. With holiday travel, that could be a problem for many people.
“We are a college town, we are an international home, and what affects our neighbors affects us,” Hawes said. “It’s better for people being able to plan on getting out and going home to enjoy their families.”
At the beginning of last week, most labs’ lead times were seven to 10 days, she said, though that has dropped recently to four days.
Hawes said the issue is one of timing; if Brand has to wait a week or more for the results of his PCR test, that could clash with his Dec. 15 visa expiration date. It could lead to him having to quarantine upon arrival in South Africa or even be unable to return to the U.S. Hawes said she called multiple hospitals in northeast Kansas, but none of them offered a faster turnaround time for PCR test results than a few days. She said most of the area hospitals and clinics use an Olathe-based laboratory to review PCR test samples and render a result.
Brand said South Africa requires a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departing another country.
The answer for Brand and others in the Manhattan area may be a one-woman shop that is apparently the only area lab that offers PCR tests with one-day results.
Carol Shearer, owner and operator of Excel Clinical Laboratory Services, said she understands the need to have test results quickly. She said she originally began conducting PCR tests for pediatrics, but that the decision to open her independent business for COVID-19 testing was a good one, especially when she can offer a patient same-day results.
“The time frame for people who are traveling – it’s a fairly short time frame from when the test can be conducted and when they leave, that’s the clincher,” Shearer said.
The PCR nasal swab test is necessary because of how specific and sensitive it is, she said.
Where the rapid antigen test is 80-85% accurate, a PCR test has a sensitivity and specificity of 95-97%. Shearer said the PCR test differentiates between 22 separate viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus. Shearer said she has likely conducted about 500 tests since July, and that the people she has helped have been appreciative of her service.
“There’s a lot of paperwork that goes into every test, but I decided I had to do it,” Shearer said. “I’m glad I can help the community.”
Hawes said in the case of the hospitals and clinics she reached out to, insurance would not cover the cost of the tests unless a person said they were displaying symptoms of COVID-19, such as a headache. Shearer said she will bill insurance for people seeking a test, however if a person does not have insurance, her cost for each PCR test is $640.24.
“I know it’s a jaw-dropping amount, but that’s the price I have to charge,” Shearer said. “You’re getting the result for 22 different viruses and bacteria; if there’s anything else going on, you’ll know that too.”
The high price of materials and equipment factors into the cost of the test. Shearer said she spent $4,300 for 30 testing kits, and that she goes through two kits a week. She said she does not see any return on her investment for at least 30 to 60 days, as that is the standard turnaround time for insurance payments.
But Shearer said money is not her main consideration. A K-State graduate with a degree in medical technology, Shearer has been a laboratory and medical industry professional for 43 years. She opened her lab in the Manhattan Medical Center building when she realized it was easier for her to conduct tests for doctors locally than send them to outside labs.
“It’s a very fulfilling job, a very challenging job, but that’s what I like, because every day is different,” Shearer said. “I love what I do.”
Shearer said she operates on a Monday-through-Friday schedule but is willing to set up appointments on Saturdays to accommodate people. She said she takes all the necessary precautions, wearing full personal protective gear and cleaning her lab space thoroughly between each patient visit.
“I’ve had gobs of positive patients, but if you follow the rules, you can be safe,” Shearer said. “I’ve never felt uncomfortable or unsafe.”
With no employees or assistants, Shearer handles every aspect of the testing, and said she can get through up to 20 tests a day. Shearer said she has not advertised her services at all because word-of-mouth has kept her extremely busy. That word-of-mouth helped direct Brand to Shearer, and he said he will set up an appointment for a test once he learns more about his blood clot situation.
“I would’ve had a plane ticket already, but because of the other medical issue I’m not sure I’m allowed to leave yet,” Brand said. “There shouldn’t be any problems, but I didn’t want to get a ticket and have to cancel it.”
Brand said even if he does test negative here in Kansas, when he arrives in South Africa they will check him for any COVID-19 symptoms, and if any are present he said he will be in government quarantine for at least five days.
He said he has been working on the same farm north of Riley for the past 15 years, and that now is a good time to return with summer approaching in South Africa.
“It’s fairly easy to come over, earn some money, then go back for a summer holiday,” Brand said. “Growing up, we moved around a lot, so Kansas is the place I’ve lived the longest, even though it’s 10 months out of the year.”