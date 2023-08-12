Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
JUNCTION CITY — Returning from deployment, David Dunbar found his house transformed with new items and repainted furniture. His wife, Kendra Dunbar, used redecorating as a way to de-stress while home alone with their kids. Recognizing Kendra’s passion and talent, David convinced her to open a storefront for home goods and refurbished furniture.
“He pushed me to open the store,” Kendra said. “We did it mainly for me to have Saturdays to communicate and decorate. It fuels my soul.”
When a spot opened on Fort Riley’s base in May 2019, David moved the family back to their home state of Kansas. The couple bought their Junction City property over a Zoom call with a realtor while they were stationed in New Mexico. Along with their home, this property houses their current storefront Found 31 which is located in a renovated dairy barn used by Acme Dairy in the 1950s.
“We did a full circle; we went to Florida for three years, then New Mexico for four, then we made it back here for the last four,” Kendra said. “It is nice being in Kansas.
The army brought us here, but we are staying.”
Kendra said the first thing she does when they move is set up her kids’ rooms
and make them into a comforting place. She said her love for making spaces feel homey likely stems from her military background.
“I love when military families come in and they are on base housing and they say they don’t know how to make it homey,” Kendra said. “That is probably my favorite connection with people, whether they buy from me or somewhere else it doesn’t matter, I love decorating spaces.”
To the Dunbars, Found 31 is more than a store. Kendra said she has been in the shoes of the military wives that visit her store and wants to do what she can to make their lives a little brighter.
“I just want people to come in and feel joy and peace,” Kendra said. “I love helping people... we pray that every Saturday when we open that door that it brings someone happiness.”
Lynn Devine, Junction City native and Found 31 regular said the Dunbars enable residents to shop locally to find everything they want to set up their home.
“She has opened up the doors for people here in Junction City and hopefully other surrounding communities too, to come and see what she has to offer,” Devine said.
“They are good people. They are down to earth, and it shows in the type of store that they have. Moving around as much as they have, she knows what it is like if you go to a town and you don’t know anybody.”
David Dunbar retired from the military in 2022 which enabled him to dedicate more of his time to Found 31. The Dunbars both have a passion for refinishing pieces with the intent of restoring them to their former glory. Kendra said when they buy pieces, they ask if the sellers have insight about where they came from or a story about the item.
“A lot of our stuff is lost pieces,” Kendra said. “Those are one of the best things we sell here in Kansas, people like the story and the history.”
Kendra said she tries very hard to put items in the store that are affordable for every person. If she cannot afford it in her own home, she won’t put it in the store.
“I have things that are two or three dollars, and I have items that average $30-40, then I have furniture around $200-300,” Kendra said. “Custom tables are usually $600-1200.”
The Dunbars recently purchased a 1931 icehouse about five blocks from their store. Kendra said she would eventually like to use the new location to host events or have booth rentals.
“We are just so excited,” Kendra said. “I have always wanted to expand, and it is big enough to do both a store and venue area.”
While the Dunbars often open Found 31 for scheduled groups or impromptu walk-ins, official store hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.