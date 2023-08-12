FOUND 31
Kendra Dunbar says she always loved decorating in her free time. Her store, Found 31 in Junction City, gives her an outlet for that passion.

 Mercury file photo

JUNCTION CITY — Returning from deployment, David Dunbar found his house transformed with new items and repainted furniture. His wife, Kendra Dunbar, used redecorating as a way to de-stress while home alone with their kids. Recognizing Kendra’s passion and talent, David convinced her to open a storefront for home goods and refurbished furniture.

“He pushed me to open the store,” Kendra said. “We did it mainly for me to have Saturdays to communicate and decorate. It fuels my soul.”