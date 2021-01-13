The U.S. House on Wednesday impeached President Donald Trump for a second time.
U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kansas, voted against impeachment in opposition to the Democratic majority in the House. The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, charging the president with “incitement of insurrection” over last week's deadly mob siege of the Capitol.
Mann, who represents Manhattan in the Kansas 1st Congressional District, said in a statement Wednesday prior to the vote that he's committed to "finding ways to come together and move forward."
"Impeachment will only lead to further division in our great nation and add to the political chaos," he said. "We will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th. I will not oversee the slow decline of our nation, but instead will work to ensure a bright future for our children and grandchildren. We must pray for and build a better, stronger America and keep believing that our greatest days are yet to come."
Democrats in the U.S. House moved quickly through the process to impeachment Trump. The House held the vote one week after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College results. Trump had told his supporters to "fight like hell" against the results.
A Capitol Police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies. The riot delayed the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Biden’s victory.
Mann supported Trump as the president made court-rejected arguments that voter fraud led to President-elect Joe Biden winning. Mann voted against accepting results from Arizona and Pennsylvania last week. He had previously donated to the Donald J. Trump For President Recount Fund meant to fight the presidential election results.
Ten Republican lawmakers, including third-ranking House GOP leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming, voted to impeach Trump. The Kansas delegation split down party lines. Along with Mann, fellow Republican Reps. Ron Estes and Jake LaTurner voted no. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat, voted yes.
Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, but the Senate acquitted him in 2020. He is the first president to be impeached twice. None has been convicted by the Senate.
The soonest Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell would start an impeachment trial is next Tuesday, the day before Trump is already set to leave the White House, McConnell's office said. The legislation is also intended to prevent Trump from ever running again.