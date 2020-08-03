A house in a residential area beside Tuttle Creek Lake was completely destroyed by fire Sunday, officials reported.
The Riley County Fire District No. 1 received a page at 10:12 a.m. Sunday for a structure fire at 10919 Lakeside Drive.
The University Park station arrived first and found a fully engulfed residence. Four other stations responded to assist with 32 volunteers.
It took about two hours for firefighters to control the fire. All units left by 4 p.m.
Officials said the extensive damage prohibits determining an exact cause, but the fire appeared to start in the mud room.
The building was owned by RPM, LLC. The owners said the structure loss was $150,000, and the estimated content loss exceeds $60,000.
The tenants, Beverly Richards and her 12-year-old daughter, were home at the time of the fire, but officials reported neither was injured. The fire district reported one firefighter injury happened when the floor collapsed into the basement where he was working.