The number of people in the hospital with coronavirus here is surging, but so far the hospital’s capacity hasn’t been stretched too far. The big question, according to the hospital’s leader, is whether staff members start getting sick.
Virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have roared back in the past couple of weeks after an early-fall lull. New case confirmations in Riley County hit an all-time high Friday, with 170. The county recorded its 14th virus-related death that day, and 14 people were hospitalized at Mahattan’s Ascension Via Christi’s hospital -- 11 confirmed cases and three symptomatic patients awaiting test confirmation. Hospital president Bob Copple said the numbers remained about the same Saturday, as some people were discharged and more were admitted.
“We’re on a bad trajectory,” Copple said in an interview with The Mercury. “We’re on a path of more and more people being hospitalized. By the end of next week, we could have a big volume.”
The hospital has plenty of physical space, supplies and equipment, including ventilators, Copple said. That is a change from the pandemic’s beginning, when those were significant concerns across the country. But the biggest worry here both then and now is with members of the staff, and -- in particular -- whether they themselves catch the virus.
“It’s all going to come down to staff,” he said.
At the moment, the hospital is fully staffed, both with physicians and support staff. Some smaller medical offices in the community have been hit and have had to temporarily close, but the hospital itself is at full strength, he said. There have been no cases of staff members catching the virus at work, or of transmission to patients while at the hospital, he said.
As close as Topeka, he said, hospitals have had “a couple hundred” staff members out. “That’s just a killer,” he said.
“If we have 20 to 30 people out, it’s going to be noticed,” he said. “We’re holding our breath.”
Ascension Via Christi has not cancelled elective surgeries, as it and many other hospitals did at the beginning of the pandemic. He said the evidence indicates that doing so worsens other medical problems and leads to additional unattended deaths. He said it’s not necessary because of adequate supplies and better procedures. Still, that was a topic of conversation by the hospital’s leadership staff on Thursday, he said. “Every day, it’s a different conversation,” he said.
Overall hospital volume is pretty normal, he said, with a daily census of about 45 people right now, compared to an average of 41 normally. There are 11 newborns and moms, and a patient being screened for tuberculosis.
“The world keeps spinning,” he said. “Life goes on.”
It’s the coronavirus trends that are the big worry. About 10 days ago, Riley County was a bubble of quiet as figures surged elsewhere in Kansas and the Midwest, and as the number of new cases across the country set new records. But in that week, the number in the hospital jumped from one or two to a dozen. That followed surging case numbers that local health department authorities pinned on Halloween parties and other small social gatherings.
Which brings us to masks, hand washing and staying away from each other. With hopeful news about vaccines, Copple said we can be optimistic that what we have to deal with is what he called “a few more months of inconvenience.”
He advocated for local mask-requirement ordinances, noting that Nemaha County recently reversed course and implemented that rule. He urged Riley and Pottawatomie counties to do the same. He did say that most people have grown accustomed to masks, and their usage has led to remarkably low flu numbers so far this year.
The hardest part for most people, he said, is social distancing. He’s concerned about Thanksgiving, when K-State students are likely to return home, probably bringing virus cases with them and cross-pollinating the state. But family gatherings of any kind are unnecessarily risky, he said. “I know it’s hard” to cut off family gatherings at Thanksgiving, he said, “but it’s just an inconvenience. It’s not the end of the world.”
His own family is going to do a conference call in the afternoon, rather than gathering as a group. He’s encouraging hospital staff members to follow suit, although he said of course he can’t require that.
TIPS
--Stay hydrated. Some people who have the virus end up in the hospital mostly because they’re dehydrated. Drinking water is a lot less trouble and expense than hooking up an IV bag in the ER.
--Wear the mask, wash your hands, stay away from people. Standard stuff.
--Rest. Many patients are saying that the most common symptom is extreme fatigue.