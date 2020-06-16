Coronavirus antibody testing is coming to the local hospital.
Ascension Via Christi hospital laboratory manager Jason Adams said he expects the lab to have the testing up and running Wednesday.
This type of test checks a person’s blood for antibodies, which can show whether a person had a past infection of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Antibody testing in and of itself is just basically your body’s reaction to a foreign substance or body that’s in your system, making sure that it doesn’t make you sick,” Adams said. “So it develops antibodies in order to combat those foreign objects.”
To get an antibody test, Adams said a person must have a referral from their doctor or provider.
He said lab technicians can draw the blood at the lab, or a doctor can send a patient’s blood over to the lab to have it tested.
“It will be up to the physicians,” Adams said. “Of course those who know and we have tested that they have coronavirus can get the test if their provider wants to see if they have any immunity. But sometimes there are those out in the general population who were sick and never got tested for (COVID-19), but when they talked to their provider, they said, ‘Well I think you may have been infected at one point in the past. Well, let’s get you tested to see if you were.’ If that’s the case, they can get tested for the same stuff.”
The lab can provide test results in three to four hours, Adams said.
The antibody test lets people know if they have some type of immunity to the coronavirus, but health officials still don’t know how effective those antibodies are in keeping a person from getting sick again, Adams said.
“But it’s still an indicator that you have some type of immunity,” Adams said. “Like I said, right now we don’t know how effective it is to keep you from getting sick twice but just having antibodies in your system will always help. Of course we don’t know how long it lasts in your system and all the other stuff. Lot of variables out there that we still have to find out.”
The antibody tests are also useful in helping treat current patients. Some doctors are using blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to give to those who currently have the virus to boost their antibodies.
In Manhattan, the lab will test for IgA, IgG and IgM antibodies, which is a total antibody test, Adams said.
“Most places are only testing for IgG,” Adams said. “But our pathologists here felt like it’d be more effective to test for the total antibody. ... We were hopefully being able to reach out to nursing homes, make sure that their residents are having some kind of immunity if they have been exposed, and then go from there. So that’s the idea here to make sure we’re safe here in Manhattan.”
The Red Cross is seeking fully recovered coronavirus patients for plasma donations. It’s also testing all donated blood right now, so people who are curious whether they have had the virus can get the result for free by donating.