Local hospital officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public as a rise in COVID-19 patients taxes hospital resources.
About half of the patients at Ascension Via Christi are COVID-positive, hospital officials said.
President and CEO Bob Copple said Monday that the facility has 19 COVID-positive patients, plus two more on ventilators who had been in the hospital so long, they were no longer considered positive. Of those, seven are in the ICU receiving mechanical ventilation support.
“We have postponed multiple elective surgeries in the last two weeks,” Copple said. “Local outpatient services are getting taxed and having difficulty seeing everyone.”
Copple said the “vast majority” of COVID-positive patients are unvaccinated.
“The vaccinated patients the hospital receives tend to have other significant health issues,” he said.
The majority of those are obese.
The ages for those with COVID receiving inpatient care are mid-20s to 90s, though the majority are 35-60 years old.
In last week’s update, Riley County health officials reported 148 new cases of the virus and one new death. Total COVID-related deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic is now 66.
The Riley County and Manhattan governments haven’t issued communitywide mandates, but the city government has recently reimposed mask requirements in city-operated buildings for employees. K-State has a mandate for all of its buildings, and USD 383 has a mandate for most of its buildings.
According to state data, about 50% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Visitation policy changes
The hospital also announced changes to its visitation policies.
Labor and delivery patients in the Birth & Women’s Center will be allowed two support persons during labor, according to a written statement. Patients having a caesarian section will be allowed one support person.
After delivery, two visitors will be allowed to visit throughout mom and baby’s stay. (The mother’s partner can stay overnight.) The same two visitors are allowed during the stay.
Patients undergoing outpatient procedures or testing will be allowed one visitor during their care.
Patients at the off-site Imaging Center, 1133 College Ave., Bldg. G, will be allowed one support person.
Patients on the inpatient medical, surgical, inpatient rehabilitation unit will be allowed one visitor throughout their stay. Visitors are allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
ICU/Critical Care Unit patients will allow one visitor during their care between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Officials said visitation guidelines can change quickly based on COVID numbers in the unit. It must be the same visitor each day.
Express Unit/Outpatient Infusion patients are not allowed visitors.
Patients in the Emergency Department may have one person accompany them after the triage process is completed, and they are determined not to be a COVID-related visit. It must be the same visitor for their stay.
At this time, no visitors will be allowed for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.