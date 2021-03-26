A fire in Leonardville Thursday night rendered a home a total loss.
Riley County Fire responded to a report of a structure fire at a home at 9280 Barton Road just before 8 p.m.
“Upon arrival, the two-story residence was heavily involved in fire,” Fire Chief Michael Regal said. “Crews conducted exterior operations due to the structure being 75% involved.”
Crews reported the two occupants had safely evacuated the home. Riley County EMS treated the occupants on scene.
They said the residence suffered extensive damage and is a total loss.
The owner is listed as Rhonda Wege of the same address.
The Kansas State Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire as of Friday.
Officials closed Barton Road between Country Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard for a few hours as they worked on scene.
This story will be updated when more information is available.