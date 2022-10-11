Native American academic leaders from K-State, the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University agreed the state’s higher education institutions need to show better effort in collecting Indigenous student data.

K-State had its 6th annual Indigenous Peoples Day Conference on campus Monday. Hundreds of people from around the state gathered to celebrate the heritage of regional Native American nations and continue efforts to educate the public about some of the problems Indigenous people face today. The conference Monday included a full spate of virtual and in-person programs covering topics such as how K-State, KU and Haskell University can work together to improve data collection for Indigenous students.