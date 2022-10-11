Native American academic leaders from K-State, the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University agreed the state’s higher education institutions need to show better effort in collecting Indigenous student data.
K-State had its 6th annual Indigenous Peoples Day Conference on campus Monday. Hundreds of people from around the state gathered to celebrate the heritage of regional Native American nations and continue efforts to educate the public about some of the problems Indigenous people face today. The conference Monday included a full spate of virtual and in-person programs covering topics such as how K-State, KU and Haskell University can work together to improve data collection for Indigenous students.
Haskell Indian Nations University vice president of academics Frank Arpan, of the Yankton Sioux tribe of South Dakota, told a group of about 30 people in a breakout session that Haskell is “in need of rejuvenation.” He said the university hasn’t added a degree program in 25 years.
There are 728 Native American students enrolled at Haskell University, which is in Lawrence. Of those, 106 are Navajo, 47 are Cherokee, and 37 are of Muscogee (Creek) Nation descent.
“Through programming changes and other support system changes, we hope to get back to 1,000 or 1,500 students like we had in the past,” Arpan said.
The first group of Native American students arrived at the Haskell school in 1884, with the focus on agricultural education for grades 1-5.
According to Kansas Board of Regents data, 1,851 students selected the as Native American/Alaska Native option when enrolling in a university in 2020 and 1,579 selected it last year.
However, officials on Monday said they found higher numbers of Indigenous students when using a different method of counting.
KU Director of Tribal Relations Melissa Peterson, of the Dine tribe, is also the associate executive director of the Kansas Association of Native American Educators (KANAE). She said a working group created under the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education aims to improve how the state collects data on its Indigenous student population.
“When you think of Native American students and data structures, the numbers are very small because it only counts students who select the ‘Native’ option,” Peterson said. “The Regents numbers reveal that we’re missing a lot of our Native students, and therefore those universities are not understanding who our Native students are.”
The working group — made up of tribal leaders, state Board of Education members, officials from the Kansas Department of Education and the Board of Regents — also seeks to improve teaching standards for Native American history. LaVerne Bitsie-Baldwin, of the Dine tribe, is the co-chair of the K-State Indigenous Faculty and Staff Alliance. She said the holes in Indigenous student data are “inherited,” and that the same holes are found in state K-12 data.
“It’s a systemic issue throughout all our institutions,” Peterson said.
KU Native American Student Success Coordinator Lori Hassleman, of the Shawnee and Delaware tribes in Oklahoma, said she graduated from Haskell University and worked there for a few years. She said advising and supporting Native American students is different when those students can get “cultural support and advocacy.”
“We approach it from a framework of Indigenous philosophy … and advising students holistically,” Hassleman said. “I know a lot of people say that, but we really mean it. We’re trying to recreate spaces that they may be missing from their home communities as well.”
Hassleman said wanting better data collection for Native students isn’t just about “race and culture,” but it’s also about “how we’re citizens of a nation.”
“Some people don’t understand or prioritize that particular part of our identities at an institutional level,” Hassleman said. “I find it’s a barrier, especially when advocating for different programs or even a budget (for our department).”
Last year, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The act lent a significant boost of efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native Americans.