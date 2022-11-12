Susan Koch has exercised in the Kansas State University Natatorium and Ahearn Gym on her lunch break since the mid-1980s.

That’s why Koch, an accountant in the Department of Economics, is disheartened by the university’s plans to demolish both buildings over the next two years as a cost-saving measure. She said razing the facilities will be a “huge loss” as she and many others spend their lunch breaks walking the indoor track or using the gym courts, especially during inclement weather.