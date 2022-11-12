Susan Koch has exercised in the Kansas State University Natatorium and Ahearn Gym on her lunch break since the mid-1980s.
That’s why Koch, an accountant in the Department of Economics, is disheartened by the university’s plans to demolish both buildings over the next two years as a cost-saving measure. She said razing the facilities will be a “huge loss” as she and many others spend their lunch breaks walking the indoor track or using the gym courts, especially during inclement weather.
“We’re going to be lost, all of us,” Koch said.
Meanwhile, KSU Kinesiology chair Katie Heinrich is dealing with how academic offerings will be affected. She said she would love for her department to be housed within a larger health sciences building on campus.
Heinrich, who is also a professor of exercise behavioral science, is reimagining the department’s course offerings and thinking about what will be lost when the university demolishes both facilities. She said her department will be moving into spaces within Justin Hall and potentially Lafene Health Center, but her 4,000-square-foot research gym will not be easily replaced.
“At this point, we don’t have a comparable space for my research lab that’s available,” Heinrich said. “The spaces that are available are about half the size, or maybe 2,000 square feet.”
A place for the community
Heinrich, who’s been with the department since 2010, said the upcoming space limitations are forcing her to re-envision what classes and services the department will be able to provide.
“Intro to Powerlifting is already taught off campus,” Heinrich said, “but Intro to CrossFit and weight training are taught here.”
But over the years, Ahearn hasn’t been limited to the university; it has also functioned as a sort of recreation center for some in the community, especially since, for many decades, Manhattan didn’t have such a place.
Manhattan Parks and Recreation ran swim lessons at the Natatorium. The high school swim team practiced there. People played pick-up basketball every day in the gym. Some folks jogged around the indoor track in the fieldhouse. The fieldhouse building, nicknamed “the barn,” isn’t going anywhere.
Ahearn Fieldhouse, the former basketball venue — which later became a volleyball venue and indoor track facility — will remain and will be prepared for future renovations. But the attached structures that made up a sort of sports complex will be torn down. For the people who have been using them for decades, it’s a big loss.
“We have a noontime fitness program that’s been going on the since the 1970s,” Heinrich said. “There’s a good group of faculty and staff that’s been doing it for 40-some years.”
Koch, who’s been part of that noontime fitness club for more than 30 years, said she feels K-State is leaving people “to their own devices” for a lunch-hour workout space. She told The Mercury the university has not identified a new location for people to use as an indoor exercise area, and that the Peters Recreation Complex is too far away for most staff to utilize during their lunch hour.
The Natatorium, which houses much of the kinesiology department’s classes, will be torn down in two phases. First, the pool area will be ripped out sometime in March or April of the coming spring semester. Then, in the summer months, demolition crews will move on to the rest of the Natatorium, including the administrative offices, conference room, Heinrich’s research gym, classrooms and locker rooms.
Demolition to Ahearn Gymnasium will begin once the Natatorium is razed and will likely continue into 2024.
K-State vice president for administration and finance Ethan Erickson said both the Natatorium and Ahearn Gym were on a list of campus facilities the Kansas Board of Regents decided to raze because of their maintenance status. By demolishing the buildings, the university estimates it will save about $300,000 annually. Bringing the buildings down also dovetails with the university’s strategic planning process by creating space for future campus needs.
Maintenance costs
Regents president Blake Flanders told The Mercury K-State’s total deferred maintenance costs are more than $430 million, the most of any public university in Kansas. He said the attractiveness and functionality of campus facilities is important for attracting and retaining students amid declining enrollment patterns.
“We’re not really thinking about the tearing-down of iconic buildings,” Flanders said. “Rather, we want to address the maintenance needs of the iconic ones.”
With input from the Regents, the Kansas Legislature passed Senate Bill 581, also known as the Kansas Campus Restoration Act in May. The bill established a dedicated fund of $300 million within the state treasury for renovations and maintenance at public higher learning institutions.
It also allowed for the demolition of some buildings as a cost-saving measure. Additionally, state lawmakers authorized one-time funds to help with a list of deferred maintenance projects totaling about $11 million, which the university will match one-to-one.
Future of the site
Heinrich said her goal is for the kinesiology department to be moved out of the Natatorium by July 1. Right now, the university is stashing COVID-19 face masks and cleaning supplies in the pool area. The supplies were moved there from Edwards Hall following damage to the roof of Edwards from severe weather in June.
Once the Natatorium and Ahearn Gym are town down, Erickson said the plan is to leave that area open and “return it to green space.” Heinrich said she knows that will be a temporary plan, as the land both buildings occupy is too valuable to the university.
“I’m sure that eventually, once we can build again or have a donor, there will be something else going up here,” Heinrich said. “Maybe it’s a new Lafene, maybe it’s a health sciences building, I don’t know.”
The Natatorium opened in 1975; the older Ahearn Fieldhouse was built in 1951 and renovated in 1988. The pool area of the Natatorium was closed in March 2020 because of ventilation issues aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. University officials decided to close it permanently last February because of the maintenance backlog and ongoing pandemic.
Heinrich said it will be sad to see both buildings come down because they are a major part of campus history, however she understands that both are costing the university more in maintenance fees than the price of demolishing them. She said she hopes the university will take into account the “historicity,” or historical authenticity, of both buildings.
‘My second home’
Cassandra Beattie is a doctoral candidate and graduate teaching assistant in the kinesiology department. She graduated from K-State in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and then earned a master’s degree in the same subject in 2019. She said she’s spent a lot of time in both Ahearn Gym and the Natatorium, as the bulk of her classes were held in those buildings.
“I fostered a lot of friendships I will never forget and many of which I still have today,” Beattie said. “As I finished my undergrad and continued onto graduate school, the Natatorium became my second home.”
Beattie said she, along with the campus community and larger Manhattan community, was saddened by the closure of the Natatorium pool. She said she can remember before the pool area was shut down, the smell of chlorine and the sound of children in flip-flops reminded her of summer year-round. In her eyes, both buildings are historic and should not be torn down.
“This is the home of the Department of Kinesiology, its students, faculty, and many of our labs,” Beattie said. “If anything, I believe we are long overdue for a renovation.”