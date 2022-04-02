Developers of the proposed Museum of Art and Light will appeal at a public hearing Tuesday after the Historic Resources Board denied the project. The planned museum location is in a part of downtown Manhattan on the National Historic Register.
During its Monday meeting, the board voted to deny the project 3-2, finding that the project, set to be built on Third Street between Houston and Pierre streets, would damage or destroy historic resources. Board members said they were concerned about the museum’s height relative to other buildings in the immediate area. Plans call for it to be 65 feet tall.
The denial comes after city commissioners already had approved expanding the sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond district. The commission will have a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Commissioners can decide whether to uphold or override the board’s vote with a simple majority.
Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr said Friday the board felt it would have a negative impact on the historic district, but city administrators still recommend moving forward with plans.
“The (city) staff recommendation was to approve it, that it did not have a significant impact, and they had input from the State Historic Preservation Office who concurred with that recommendation,” Fehr said.
Commissioners will have to hear the appeal and will have to uphold the decision or, according to meeting documents, “find that there is no feasible and prudent alternative to construction of the Museum of Art and Light on the site” and that “the proposed project has included all possible planning to minimize harm to property resulting from such use.”
The museum would be on the same block as the old Sears building, 205 S. Fourth St., which is the historic property affected, and the parking lot on the north 300 block of Pierre Street. Developers plan to renovate the interior of the Sears building for the museum, which would also include a new building on a portion of the parking lot.
The commission also will hold a public hearing to amend the STAR bond redevelopment plan. Fehr said the major change to the redevelopment plan is the building location.
Additionally, Fehr said commissioners would look to approve a purchase agreement between the city, Manhattan Town Center mall, and the developers, Tracey and Bob DeBruyn. The DeBruyns would buy out the mall’s lease of the Town Pavilion parking lot at a cost of $1.8 million. The city government would then transfer the property to the developer. Fehr said the contract satisfies the city financially.
Other business
Commissioners will look at an application to the state for a grant to help with flood mitigation in the Manhattan area.
The grants come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which then passes them to Kansas Department of Emergency Management.
It would help properties affected by previous flooding, including 925 and 929 Village Drive, Garden Grove senior living apartments at 1115 and 1119 Garden Way, and Countryside Estates in the Northview area.
Total anticipated project costs are $5.03 million. Fehr said FEMA would pay about $3.7 million for the projects, leaving the city responsible for 25%. The city would use stormwater funds to pay for the Village Drive properties and the Countryside Estates, according to city documents.
Countryside Estates would reimburse the city for the city’s share of the project. Fehr said there is a proposal to construct foundation piers that would help flood-proof the mobile home units.
“There are seven vacant sites in their community, and they’re looking at doing this at (those sites),” Fehr said. “The new structures that are brought in can be placed on the flood-proof piers, so that’s a special type of pier foundation that makes the structure flood-resistant.”
Fehr said the expected grant money for that project is $243,000, with the owner covering the city’s portion for $81,000.
For the Garden Grove project, the city is proposing to purchase the pieces of land since the company is planning to build a new facility in town and relocate its residents to the new location.
“They’re going to cover our match for that. So they’re putting up all of the cost, the 25% city share of the funding, which is about $1.1 million,” Fehr said.
The anticipated cost to the city is $57,000 for the Village Drive Properties.