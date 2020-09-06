Accompanied by the constant hum of cicadas and under the glow of the “Corn Moon,” Tuttle Creek State Park Manager Todd Lovin led a line of approximately 50 people through a wooded trail in the park on Friday night.
The park usually hosts a monthly night hike to coincide with the appearance of the full moon, but those have been sporadic because of the coronavirus limiting gatherings. Lovin said he likes to lead the moon hikes to get people outside at night and experience all it has to offer, like a wild possum scampering across the trail.
Each month’s full moon has a moniker bestowed upon it by Native American tribes, and September’s is called the “Corn Moon,” the last full moon of the summer. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this particular name was given by the Algonquin tribes living in the northeastern U.S.
“(The names are) based on the season,” Lovin said. “... In this time of year, if you had any farm back then, you’re from a rural area, you’ll start to notice those fall crops are starting to ground up and not too far away from fall harvest.”
Normally, Lovin said, September’s moon would be called the Harvest Moon, which is closest to the fall equinox on Sept. 22. However, every three years, a full moon in October is even closer to the equinox, which lets the September full moon use its traditional name.
“In October, there will be two full moons,” Lovin said. “One of them is called a Blue Moon. You have probably heard that saying ‘Once in a blue moon,’ well that’s about every three years. It’s not real common, but there will be two (full) moons in a month.”
The Harvest Moon is set to appear on Oct. 1 while the Blue moon will occur on Oct. 31.
The Corn Moon peaked around early Wednesday morning, but star gazers should still be able to see it into Sunday night, if it’s not starting to wane.