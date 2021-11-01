Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, has asked Kansas House leaders to call a special session of the legislature to address government overreach in the state.
Highland wrote about his push for the special session in his newsletter, published Sunday.
In it, he said he heard from many constituents during a two-day hearing of the 2021 Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates, which took place over the weekend.
“Numerous emails, phone calls, and conversations with constituents have come my way concerning threatened mandates from the Biden administration,” he wrote. “Recently the conversations have become very serious with the threats by businesses, the military, and the Board of Regents that many may lose their jobs. They fear their government more than they fear COVID-19 and are insisting that we as their representatives in the Kansas Legislature do something to protect them.”
Highland said he wrote a letter to House leadership.
There are two ways to have a special session of the legislature: either the governor calls for it, or a petition vote by two-thirds of both chambers.
He also suggested leaders make a publicly available poll asking lawmakers whether they are willing to come back for a special session.
“Our health care decisions on whether a person chooses to be injected cannot be used as discrimination against them and should not be collected in some data base of a government agency or held by an employer,” he wrote. “Furthermore, any mandates of mask wearing, or injections of our children should be carefully researched by parents and guardians, and they alone can make those decisions.”