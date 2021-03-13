A lot had changed from the last time Bramlage Coliseum held a complete 2A high school basketball state tournament.
This year’s tournament, which organizers hoped would be the first completed 2A tournament in Manhattan since 2018, featured fewer fans, more masks and likely less revenue for businesses as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Usually, state basketball tournaments are held entirely at host sites across the state with eight teams competing for boys titles and eight teams competing for girls title.
This year, the host venue only had four boys teams and four girls teams competing.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association scaled back state tournaments this year, limiting the number of fans allowed and kept the first rounds of the tournament at school sites.
The 2A tournament featured three days of basketball games, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Although Karen Hibbard, director of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau, did not have financial data available for this year, she said she expected a lot less revenue coming in because of fewer people attending the tournament.
On average, a normal tournament potentially has a $3.5 million economic impact on Manhattan, Hibbard told The Mercury. (That number is based on hotel stays, food, entertainment, shopping and gas, Hibbard said.) She said this year’s financial impact won’t be anywhere close to that number.
This year, just over 1,800 people could attend a game at Bramlage because of coronavirus pandemic precautions. Each school had 800 tickets available for purchase first; after this, the general public could purchase tickets, Hibbard said.
Depending on the teams and the year, Manhattan saw an average of 10,000 fans over the week during the annual state tournament, Hibbard said. That equates to about 2,500 people attending each game per day. In 2018, nearly 9,000 fans came over the course of the week, Hibbard said.
It all depends on the teams; additionally, boys teams typically attract more fans than girls teams, Hibbard said.
Bramlage did not host the tournament in 2019 because of a conflict with the Big 12. Officials cut last year’s tournament short at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Hibbard said Bramlage wasn’t close to reaching 1,800 fans at the games.
Hoxie, Wabaunsee, Hillsboro and Lyndon boys teams and Cheney, Frontenac, Hugoton and Sabetha girls teams came to Manhattan to compete in the 2A basketball tournaments this week. The championship game for both girls and boys was set for Saturday afternoon. (See Page B1 and themercury.com for reports on the games.)
Hibbard said Friday afternoon that all attendees adhered to local guidelines and wore masks.
In 2022, Hibbard said she looks forward to hosting a more traditional tournament.